Baseball: Hot bats on opening week

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Offense was the name of the game for Southington baseball in its first two outings of the 2019 season.

The Blue Knights scored 28 runs while yielding just five in wins over Hall and Conard on April 3 and April 5 in West Hartford. Southington coasted to a 17-4 win over Hall, then ripped Conard by a score of 11-1 in five innings to get to 2-0 on the season.

The Knights smacked out 14 hits against the Warriors, and they also took advantage of 15 walks issued by the opposition. JT Martin led the attack with three hits, including a double, and three RBI.

Jake Romano doubled twice, drove in three runs, scored three times and stole a base while Bryce Worth doubled, singled, drove in three runs, scored three runs, and stole a base. Andrew Paradise also had two doubles to go along with two runs scored, and RBI, and a stolen base.

Billy Carr tripled, singled, scored twice, drove in a run, and stole a base. Jake Neuman had two singles, one walk, three runs scored and an RBI. Jack Meade and Kyle Leifert each drew three walks and scored twice. Meade also had a single and an RBI.

Southington scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to open up a 10-3 lead, then added seven more runs in the seventh to blow the game open. Vinny Spizzouco picked up the win in relief on the mound against Hall, his first varsity victory. Spizzouco struck out six in 2 2/3 innings of work.

Southington jumped on Conard for three runs in the top of the first inning of their game, which was played in sleet in West Hartford on April 5. Jason Krar put up a 1-2-3 bottom of the first, then the Knights tacked on two more runs in the second to go ahead 5-0.

Five more runs crossed the plate in the fourth as Southington built a commanding 10-1 lead. The Knights added one more run in the fifth.

Southington racked up 13 hits against Conard, led by a 4-for-4 day from Meade. Meade doubled twice, drove in two runs, stole three bases, and scored three times in a solid all-around day.

Jake DelMonte doubled twice and scored two runs while Worth tripled, singled and drove in a run. Romano doubled, walked, drove in two runs, stole a base and scored a run. Paradise had a hit, sacrifice fly, two RBI and a run scored.

Neuman singled, drove in two runs and scored another run while Kevin McIntyre added an RBI triple in his first varsity at bat. Carr singled, walked twice, scored twice, drove in a run and stole a base.

Krar pitched the first four innings and gave up a run on three hits to pick up the win. He struck out six and walked one. Worth closed the game with two strikeouts in a scoreless fifth inning.

Up next: Southington was scheduled to host Berlin on Tuesday, then travel to Tolland on Wednesday. The Knights host Greenwich in a non-conference matchup on Saturday at 1 p.m.

To contact staff writer Kevin Roberts, email him at KRoberts@SouthingtonObserver.com.