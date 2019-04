Curtains opened on the middle school drama club’s production of “Oliver” with three performances last week, above. The show continues this weekend with 7 p.m. performances at Kennedy Middle School in Plantsville on Thursday and Friday. Tickets are $5 for students and $8 for adults. ‘Tis the season for the stage. Don’t forget Hatton Elementary School’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.” later this month (April 26-27).

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI