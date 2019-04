Thalberg Elementary School fifth graders turned a reading assignment into action. After reading, “A Long Walk to Water,” by Linda Sue Park, the student gave up lunch and recess time to raise funds to construct wells in Sudan. Each well costs approximately $15,000. To date, the students have raised $3,000. towards a well. From left, Emily Bedulla, Emerson Fortin, Bromley Hart, Kaylee Regalbuti, Ethan Hoffman, Quinn Richards, and Ahmed Mamoon.

Photo by JANELLE MORELLI