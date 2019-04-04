Wrestling: Blue Knight places third at national meet

There are only so many high school wrestlers who can call themselves an All-American, and Southington sophomore Ashley Reed is one of them.

The Blue Knight finished third in the girls 144-pound weight class at the National High School Coaches Association High School Nationals tournament to earn the All-American honor. The national tournament was held at Virginia Beach, Va., this past weekend.

Reed lost her first bout of the tournament, but it was her only defeat. Reed started the consolation bracket with a 6-0 decision against Linnea Dabrescia of Tennessee. Reed got a takedown in a sudden victory period to beat California’s Lauren Camp, 4-2, in the consolation round of four. In the consolation semifinal round, Reed overcame an early deficit against Indiana’s Autumn Terhune and won a 7-2 decision.

In the third place bout, Reed and Maryland’s Seda Tsarni were tied 2-2 after two periods, but a final burst from Reed in the third period gave her a win by decision. After Tsarni escaped to grab a 3-2 lead, Reed scored points on a takedown and two nearfalls to win a 10-3 decision.

Southington teammates Jacob Cardozo, Darius Mangiafico and Caleb Brick also competed at the national tournament. Cardozo finished with a record of 4-2 in the senior 138-pound weight class. Mangiafico went 1-2 in the sophomore 132-pound weight class, and Brick lost both of his bouts in the junior 138-pound weight class.