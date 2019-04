Fire report for the April 5 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from March 16 to March 23:

Monday, March 18

10:05 a.m., 2138 Mount Vernon Rd., CO detector activation

12:17 p.m., 262 Meriden Waterbury Rd., Passenger vehicle fire

Tuesday, March 19

1:17 a.m., Long Bottom Road, Vehicle accident

2:05 p.m., 154 Beechwood Dr., Carbon monoxide detector activated

2:08 p.m., Passenger vehicle fire, outside storage fire

2:30 p.m., 310 North Main St., Cover assignment, standby

3:49 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

5:24 p.m., Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

7:42 p.m., 2138 Mount Vernon Rd., Smoke detector activation

8:21 p.m., 331 Berlin St., Good intent call

Wednesday, March 20

7:57 a.m., 74 Trotters Ln., Lock-out building

2:31 p.m., 83 Frost St., Good intent call, other

2:50 p.m., 251 Thistle Ln., Unauthorized burning

Thursday, March 21

9:33 a.m., 35 Pinecrest Dr., Arcing, shorted electrical

10:37 a.m., 78 Craig Ave., Water or stream leak

11:50 a.m., 1 Hickory Hill, Removal of victim(s)

12:20 p.m., 30 Laning St., Smoke detector activation

3:32 p.m., I-691 Westbound, Medical assist (EMS)

5:22 p.m., 24 Windham Dr., Medical assist (EMS)

6:01 p.m., 165 Kensington Rd., Vehicle accident

8:42 p.m., 12 Hickory Hill, Medical assist (EMS)

Friday, March 22

11:33 a.m., 500 Pleasant St., Medical assist (EMS)

2:17 p.m., 32 Pine Dr., Smoke detector activation

4:09 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

4:38 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

5:22 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

Saturday, March 23