CyberKnights capture another banner

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

Southington High School FIRST Robotics Team 195 CyberKnights cheered as another blue banner heads to SHS.

The CyberKnights started competing in the New England District two weekends ago at the Western New England University district event, one of their two district event qualifiers. The day kicked off with SHS student Mary Bilodeau, singing the national anthem.

The CyberKnights came home as winners of the event having joined an alliance with Team 176 Aces High from Windsor Locks and Team 6328 Mechanical Advantage from Littleton, Mass.

“The Robot was running quick across the field,” said Sandra Brino in a press release. “Her third level climb was the fastest at the competition—just seven seconds—and her unique spinning head which gave her the name ‘Knight Owl’ won the creativity award at the event.”

The Western New England Event was proposed to New England FIRST Robotics by Dr. David Greenslade, a Southington High School and team alumnus. Greenslade was an active participant on Team 195 when in high school. After graduation, he went on to Western New England University earning both his undergraduate degree and then his Doctorate in engineering management.

“David worked hard with the New England planning committee putting this event together,” said Team 195 officials in a press release. “We love seeing our CyberKnight Alumni giving back to FIRST and to the next generations. Thank you David.”

The CyberKnights compete again in this weekend at the Hartford district event, their second district qualifier, on April 6 and 7. Once district qualifiers are complete, the CyberKnights will compete in the New England district championship to defend their New England title.

“Be sure to tune in live to watch them try for five New England Championships in a row,” said officials in a press release. The New England district championship will take place April 11 to 13 at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

To follow Team 195 during any event, go to thebluealliance.com to find match schedules and webcasts.