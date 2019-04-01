Chamber nominates 2019 board of directors

The Southington Chamber of Commerce announced that new names have been nominated to the board of directors.

Nominated for three-year terms include: Michael Fasulo (Fasulo & Albini, CPAs), David Girouard (Hospital of Central Connecticut), Kaylah Smith (Community Foundation of Greater New Britain), Maryann Stanley (Asphalt #1 Paving), and Dave Zoni (Priority Graphics).

Additional nominations could have been nominated by petition in between Feb. 28 and March 10 based on petition bearing the genuine signatures of at least 10 percent (30 members) of the qualified members of the chamber.

Nominations were closed as of March 10, and the slate of candidates will be declared elected by the membership and officially installed as new directors at the Chamber’s 81st annual dinner on Thursday, April 25 at the Aqua Turf.

All newly-elected and appointed board members shall be participating directors thereafter.