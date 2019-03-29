Man arrested for threatening with a knife

Police were called to a residence on Surrey Lane on March 21 on a report of trespassing, and the investigation led to the arrest of Christian Bedard, 43, of Southington.

The resident’s camera system captured Bedard knocking on the door, going through the mailbox, and mumbling threatening statements toward the resident. In addition, Bedard sent the resident a Facebook message earlier in the day that contained threats.

Police located Bedard near the residence, and he appeared to be intoxicated. Police found him in possession of a knife.

As a result of this incident, Bedard was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, second degree breach of peace, and simple trespassing. He was held pending a $5,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Bristol court on March 22.