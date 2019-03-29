Coalition for social justice held initial meeting on March 19

The Southington Public Schools Superintendent Tim Connellan announced that the coalition for social justice held its initial meeting on March 19 at DePaolo Middle School.

The coalition consists of students, parents, representatives from community agencies and town departments, representatives from the Capital Region Education Council (CREC), teachers and support staff from SPS, a representative from each of the Board of Education and Town Council and members of the administration. The SPS district has engaged in a multi-year partnership with the State Education Resource Center (SERC), the agency that will facilitate the work of the Coalition.

“In general, the focus of the coalition will be to engage in professional learning that advances cultural responsiveness and racial equity as leverage points for action driven outcomes through community engagement and support,” said SPS officials in a press release. “School leaders, educators, students, parents and other community members will engage in intentional and actionable professional learning that will guide and support equitable reflection, problem solving and decision-making.”

The first year will focus on an in-depth examination of the scope, sequence, and implementation of the district’s philosophies, policies, structures and practices.

Although the meetings of the coalition are not open to the public or press at this time, representatives of the coalition will be available for comment on a voluntary basis and to disseminate information at a later date.

Reports of the activities of the coalition will be provided to the Board of Education at subsequent meetings of the board and to the SPS community via the standard communication vehicles.

For additional information regarding the SPS coalition for social justice, please contact the offices of the superintendent or the assistant superintendent at (860) 628-3202.