Southington Community Theatre hosts open house, staged reading on March 30

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

Join the Southington Community Theatre this weekend, on March 30, at the Calendar House for an open-house and a viewing of their staged reading production: Neal Simon’s “Jake’s Women.” The event is free, but a $5 donation is suggested.

From 6 to 7 p.m., SCT invites the community to come and meet board members, learn how to get involved, and explore potential opportunities with the theatre group, including upcoming shows and auditions. Enjoy cupcakes from the Hardcore Sweet Bakery cupcake food truck that will be parked outside, along with coffee and water inside.

“We wanted to treat it as an open house for those who may not know who we are,” said board member and director of the staged reading Brandi Savio. “The whole thing is built upon the idea to make sure we establish ourselves as a fixture in the community and introduce people to who we are, what we do and what we bring to the community.”

The staged reading of “Jake’s Women” involves an eight member cast—one man and seven women.

“A staged reading is a play without a set, props, and typically without costumes,” said Savio. “What you see is a full cast of people, but with minimal interaction. It’s more about the delivery of the lines.”

In the play, Jake is experiencing a sort of mental breakdown. He has conversations throughout the play—some with the women, but mostly with himself. The complexity, said Savio, makes it a good play for a staged reading.

The upcoming production is a cast of all adults, but SCT works with actors of all ages.

“There is a thriving theatre arts community in Southington with super talented actors and actresses,” said Savio. “SCT gives kids the opportunity to perform outside of school and summer theater.”

Savio said SCT is on an uptick right now, and wants to make sure the community “knows we’re here, not only to provide shows, but also acting opportunities.”

The event is general admission seating. The show will begin at 7 p.m. and is about two hours and fifteen minutes with a brief intermission.

For more information, check out www.southingtoncommunitytheatre.org, follow the Southington Community Theatre on Facebook, or email southingtoncommunitytheatre@gmail.com.