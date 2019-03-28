Obituary: Vanna (Ingriselli) Salvatore, 62

Vanna (Ingriselli) Salvatore, 62, of Southington passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, March 26, 2018. She was the high school sweetheart and loving wife of Gary Salvatore for 38 years.

Born May 25, 1956 in Southington she was the daughter of Rose (Aldi) Ingriselli of Southington and the late Domenic Ingriselli.

Vanna loved to cook and spend time with her family in Nonna’s kitchen, where memories are made and grandchildren are spoiled.

In addition to her husband and mother, she leaves her two children, Jessica Morton and husband Christopher and Sean Salvatore and wife Chelsea all of Southington; her four grandchildren, whom she had such a tremendous love for, Ava, Gia, Brooklyn and Shea; two brothers, Enzo Ingriselli and wife MaryAnn of Bristol and Claudio Domenic Ingriselli of Southington; a sister Josephine Carr and husband William of Southington and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Christine Ingriselli.

A graveside service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting the family with the arrangements. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchafh.com