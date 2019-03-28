Obituary: Joan (Shaughnessy) Martin, 83

Joan (Shaughnessy) Martin, 83, of Southington passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Southington Care Center. She was the wife of the late Paul J. Martin.

Born May 6, 1935 in Albany, NY, she was the daughter of the late James and Frances (Bickel) Shaughnessy.

Joan lived in Pittsfield, MA for more than 30 years where she raised her 3 children and worked in the insurance industry. She was a woman of strong faith, serving as a Eucharistic Minister and a Lector at Sacred Heart Church before moving to CT in 2004.

She is survived by her son Kevin J. Martin and his longtime companion Tina Masse Staples of Bristol and a daughter Elaine Martin. She was predeceased by a daughter Karen Martin.

On behalf of Joan, the family would like to express a thank you to all the staff at Southington Care Center for their compassion and exceptional care.

Her funeral will be held on Thursday, 8:45 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington for a Mass at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie, NY. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Parkinson’s Disease Assoc., P.O. Box 718, Mystic, CT 06372. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com