Obituary: Gregory A. Manento, 59

Gregory A. Manento, 59, formerly of Torrington, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Apple Rehab in Plainville.

Greg was born in Scranton, PA on Jan. 2, 1960, the son of Patricia Wilhelmi of Southington and Arthur Manento of Bridgeport. He graduated from Southington High School in 1977. He was a produce specialist with C & S Wholesale Grocers. Greg had a great sense of humor and enjoyed family gatherings. He loved music and was an accomplished musician. He played lead guitar in heavy metal and classic rock bands in the area.

In addition to his parents he is survived by 2 sons Cory Manento and wife Jackie of RI and Kevin Manento of Bristol and a granddaughter Everest. He also leaves his sister Rose Belanger and husband Rob of Southington, his former wife Elizabeth Manento and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington is assisting with arrangements.

