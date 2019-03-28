Obituary: Douglas Paul Albert, 58

Douglas Paul Albert, 58, of Southington passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Born August 25, 1960 in New Britain, he was the son of Claire (Scott) Albert of Southington and the late Arthur Albert.

Douglas retired from the U.S. Navy after 23 years of service. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 72. He loved to play darts, listen to music and photography. But most of all he loved his family very much.

In addition to his mother he leaves his two sons, Michael Albert and wife Kathryn of Southington and Kevin Albert and wife Jennifer of AR; a step daughter, Cassandra Koch; a brother, Steven Albert of Northford; six sisters, Cheryl Walker and husband John of Old Lyme, Diane Wilson of FL, Denise Holyst and husband Larry of Southington, Alyson Kuley of Winsted, Laurie Derynioski and husband Brian of Southington and Susan Colon and husband Billy of NC, sister-in-law Susan Albert of Southington; two grandchildren, Charlotte and Derek and his girlfriend, Lisa Morelli of Bristol. He was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Albert.

A memorial service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial calling hours will be from 3 p.m. until the time of the service. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com