Southington Recreation Department listings for the March 29 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit southington.org/recreation. Registration is first come, first served.

NOW thru MARCH 29

SOUTHINGTON

GENTLE YOGA REGISTRATION. Register at southington.org/yoga. Program runs Tuesdays, April 2 to June 4, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. at the Plantsville school gym. Open to adults, 18 and up. Cost is $50.

BALLROOM, LATIN & SWING DANCE LESSONS REGISTRATION.

Register at southington.org/ballroom. Classes are Wednesdays, April 3 to June 5, 7 to 8 p.m., at the Plantsville school cafeteria, 70 Church St., Plantsville. Ballroom, latin and swing dance lessons open to adult couples, 18 and up. Cost is $60 per couple.

ADULT ZUMBA CLASSES REGISTRATION. Register at southington.org/zumba. Classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, April 1 to June 5, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., in the Plantsville school gym, 70 Church St., Plantsville. Open to adults, 18 and up. Cost is $70.

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON YOUTH SUMMER THEATER REGISTRATION. 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the Derynoski school cafeteria, 240 Main St., Southington. Open to Southington residents entering grades 3-6. Parents must bring a copy of the student’s most recent report card as proof of grade level and residency. Cost is $100 per student (grades 3-5) and $125 per student (grade 6). Payment is due upon registration. More at sites.google.com/site/southingtonyouthsummertheater.

NOW thru APRIL 1

SOUTHINGTON

TENNIS LESSONS (ADULTS). Register at southington.org/AdultTennis. Program runs on Tuesdays, April 2 to May 7, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (beginners) or Saturdays, April 6 to May 11, 10 to 11 a.m. (advanced) at Panthorn Park, 485 Burritt St., Plantsville. Open to Southington residents ages 17 and up. Cost is $60. Participants must bring their own racket and water bottle.

TENNIS LESSONS (YOUTH). Register at southington.org/SpringTennis. Program begins April 1. Class times and dates vary by program. Cost is $60. Program open to Southington boys and girls. Beginner lessons for ages 4-16. Advances lessons and Intro to Match Play open to ages 7-16. Class size is limited.

APRIL 2-4

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON YOUTH SUMMER THEATER ONLINE REGISTRATION. Open to Southington residents entering grades 7-12. Payment due by May 1. Register at sites.google.com/site/southingtonyouthsummertheater.

NOW thru MAY 13

SOUTHINGTON

SKYHAWKS YOUTH SPORTS PROGRAMS. Register at southington.org/skyhawks. Five-week program begins the week of May 13 at Kennedy Middle School, 1071 S. Main St., Plantsville. Class times vary by program and age group. Cost is $75 per child. Skyhawks Sports Academy is pen to Southington residents ages 3-7. The Tiny-Hawk basketball and soccer program is open to ages 3-4. The Mini-Hawk soccer and baseball program is open to ages 4-7.

NOW thru APRIL 22

SOUTHINGTON

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES REGISTRATION. Register at southington.org/DogObedience. Program runs Tuesdays, April 23 to June 4 (Puppy and Beginner Level 1) or Thursdays, April 25 to June 6 (Beginner Level 2). Class times vary at Stay N Play Pets, 420 N. Main St., Southington. Open to dogs 10 weeks and up with up-to-date vaccinations. The instructor is Kevin Medeiros. Cost is $135 per dog.

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit southington.org/ BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

April

April 6, 911 Memorial, Museum, and One World Observatory, $143.

May

May 19, Newport, R.I. “Servant Life” Tour, $109.

June

June 8, Lobster Bake in Gloucester and Rockport on Cape Ann (optional whale watch), $153-$189.

July

July 13, Martha’s Vineyard (optional island tour), $119-$139.

July 21, National Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown, N.Y., $115.

August

Aug. 10, Saratoga Race Course, $99.

September

Sept. 15, Rhode Island Lighthouse Cruise, $129.

October

Oct. 26, Philadelphia Food Tour, $115.

Oct. 26, Salem, Mass., “Haunted Happenings,” $79.

November