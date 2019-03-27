Police blotter for the March 29 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations to their Facebook page from Tuesday, March 12 to Thursday, March 21:

Tuesday, March 12

Jose Santana, 60, of 146 Hobart St., Meriden, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Wednesday, March 13

Maribel Everett, 41, of 19 Ann St., North Branford, was charged with two counts of risk of injury.

Thursday, March 14

Tyler Newhart, 27, of 150 Burritt St., Plantsville, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

Friday, March 15

Lulzim, Pepaj, 33, of 1043 Flanders Rd., Southington, was charged with second degree failure to appear in three separate counts.

Saturday, March 16

Janine Serino, 48, of 184 Deckert Dr., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Nicole Spense, 29, of 255 Curtiss St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Sunday, March 17

Leslie Duque, 28, of 108 Brook St., Bristol, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to obey stop sign.

Monday, March 18

Jacob Murphy, 27, of 26 Vanderbilt Rd., Bristol, was charged with second degree breach of peace, two counts of violation of protective order, third degree assault and second degree threatening.

Justin Rose, 23, of 19 Bridle Path Dr., Southington, was charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to obey a stop sign.

Tuesday, March 19

Hector Burgos, 39, of 109 Grove St., New Britain, was charged with violation of protective order, operating a vehicle under suspension and failure to drive right.

Timothy Harrison, 22, of 55 Ingraham Pl., Bristol, was charged with interfering with officers, unsafe movement, failure to maintain lane, improper turn, reckless driving, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock device, and disobeying officers’ signals.

Wednesday, March 20

Jordan Beauchemin, 31, of 28 Bridge St., Deep River, was charged with operating a vehicle without insurance, misuse of marker plates, operating an unregistered vehicle and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Kaylee Levesque, 18, of 46 Roosevelt St., New Britain, was charged with a defective windshield, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thursday, March 21