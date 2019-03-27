Performance listings for the March 29 edition

MARCH 29-30

BRISTOL

‘ANNIE JR.’ Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. The Northeast Middle School Drama Club. Bristol Eastern High School, 632 King St., Bristol. $5. Tickets at the door.

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON YOUTH SUMMER THEATER REGISTRATION. 9 to 10:30 a.m. Open to Southington residents entering grades 3-6. Parents must bring a copy of the student’s most recent report card as proof of grade level and residency. Derynoski School cafeteria, 240 Main St., Southington. sites.google.com/site/southingtonyouthsummertheater.

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

BRISTOL

ELCCT 14TH ANNUAL COMEDY NIGHT FUNDRAISER. 6 to 9 p.m. National stand-up comedians, cash bar, raffles and door prizes. Proceeds benefit Environmental Learning Centers of Connecticut education programs and summer camp scholarships. DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 42 Century Dr., Bristol. $65, includes dinner and comedy show. (860) 583-1234, sheth@elcct.org.

APRIL 2-4

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON YOUTH SUMMER THEATER ONLINE REGISTRATION. Open to Southington residents entering grades 7-12. Payment due by May 1. Register.google.com/site/southingtonyouthsummertheater.

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

SOUTHINGTON

A COMEDY NIGHT. Presented by The Southington Elks Lodge. Doors open, 6 p.m. Dinner, 7 p.m. 8 p.m., show. Proceeds benefit the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. Cash bar and raffles. The Southington Elks Lodge 1669 at 114 Main St., Southington. $20. (860) 628-6682, dnajarian@sbcglobal.net.

APRIL 5-7

BRISTOL

‘LEGALLY BLONDE, THE MUSICAL.’ 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, April 5, 6; 2 p.m., Sunday, April 7. Performance put on by the Bristol Central Footlights. Bristol Central High School, 480 Wolcott St., Bristol. $10.

SUNDAY, MAY 5

SOUTHINGTON

FESTIVAL CHORALE SPRING CONCERT. 3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 232 Bristol Street, Southington. The theme is “Voices of Our Ancestors,” which will feature stories about coming to America and songs related to these stories. Cost is $10. Tickets at the door. Light refreshments. More at SouthingtonChorale@gmail.com or (860) 689-7901.