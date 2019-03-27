Kids’ listings for the March 29 edition

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3

BRISTOL

BRISTOL BABIES ARE BORN READING – STORY TIME FOR PARENTS-TO-BE. 6:30 p.m. Offering expecting parents opportunities to learn about early literacy skills, hear stories, make friends. Free. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 x. 6.

APRIL 9 to 11

BRISTOL

BRISTOL EARLY CHILDHOOD FAIR. Open all day Friday to Sunday. Visit tables offering information from experts who help children succeed. Meet community teachers, school administrators, pediatricians, dentists, social workers, and more. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. (860) 584-7787 x. 6.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

BRISTOL

INDIAN ROCK SUMMER DAY CAMP OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For youths entering kindergarten through 12th grade. Indian Rock Nature Center, 501 Wolcott Rd., Bristol. ktomlinson@elcct.org or (860) 583-1234.

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

SOUTHINGTON

A DIVA AND PIRATE EXTRAVAGANZA. Presented by Puttin on the Ritz and Junior Miss Southington Scholarship Organization. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aqua Turf, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville. $15 per person in advance. No tickets at the door. (860) 620-3221, (860) 518-9041, putinontheritz@aol.com

MONDAY, APRIL 15

SOUTHINGTON

WHEN I’M IN CHARGE. 12:15 to 1:45 p.m.. Open to youth in grades 4-6. Red Cross certified instructor Terri Benoit teaches children how to keep safe when they are left at home on their own. Southington Youth Services office, 196 N. Main St., Southington. $20 per child. First-come, first-serve. (860) 276-6281.

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

BRISTOL

ANNUAL EGG HUNT. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find the Easter eggs and trade them for a prize. Candy-free egg hunt. Visit farm animals. Easter Bunny and face painting station. Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Center, 175 Shrub Rd., Bristol. $7 per child, free for children under 12 months. (860) 583-1234. eoconnell@elcct.org.

NOW to APRIL 4

BRISTOL

HOMESCHOOL CLUB. First and third Thursdays of the month, 2:30 p.m. at the Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. Ages 5-12. Register at (860) 584-7790.

NOW to APRIL 8

BRISTOL

STORY TIME AND READING CLUB SESSION FOR WINTER-SPRING 2017. Free. Registration is not required. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6, BristolLib.com

NOW to APRIL 16

BRISTOL

TODDLER STORYTIME AT MANROSS LIBRARY. Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. at the Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. Ages 1-2. Register at (860) 584-7790.

NOW to APRIL 17

BRISTOL

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME AT MANROSS LIBRARY. Wednesdays, 1:30 p.m. at the Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. Ages 3-5. Register at (860) 584-7790.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

PRESCHOOL REGISTRATION (AGES 3-4). Bristol Preschool Child Care Center, Inc. is accepting applications for the full day and full year program. Tuition is based upon a sliding fee scale depending on family size and income. Breakfast, lunch and snack are provided at no additional cost. Contact (860) 314-0597.

JOY IN THE BEGINNING SUNDAY SCHOOL. Sundays through mid-June during. Sunday School program for children aged 3-6. The program provides a variety of religious-centered activities, The Church of St. Dominic, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. (860) 628-5159.