Fire report for the March 29 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, March 11 to Sunday, March 17:
Monday, March 11
- 5:29 a.m., 109 Summer St., Alarm sounded
- 9:03 a.m., 64 Knotter Dr., Smoke detector activation
- 1:32 p.m., 96 Berlin Ave., HazMat release investigation
- 6:57 p.m., West Street and Queen Street, Vehicle accident
- 7:13 p.m., 115 High Tower Rd., Smoke detector activation
Tuesday, March 12
- 7:12 a.m., 394 Lakeview Dr., EMS call excluding vehicle
- 7:35 a.m., 81 Meriden Ave., Assist police or other government
- 12:07 p.m., 76 Old Turnpike Rd., Power line down
- 4:51 p.m., 69 Lazy Lane, Medical assist (EMS)
- 4:57 p.m., 57 South Rd., Carbon monoxide detector activated
- 7:17 p.m., 6 Stonegate Rd., Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 8:19 p.m., 25 Arrow Head Ln., Carbon monoxide detector activated
- 10:22 p.m., 2139 West St., Vehicle accident
Wednesday, March 13
- 10:16 a.m., 161 N. Summit St., Public service
- 12:36 p.m., 697 Woodruff St., Lock-out building
- 7:17 p.m., 133 Kensington Rd., Vehicle accident
Thursday, March 14
- 7:59 a.m., 915 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident
- 9:58 a.m., 75 Spring St., Electrical wiring/equipment incident
- 12:12 p.m., 250 Long Bottom Rd., Smoke detector activation
- 2:36 p.m., 867 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident
- 3:50 p.m., 178 Roxbury Rd., Smoke detector activation
- 5:20 p.m., 30 Berlin Ave., Building or structure weakened
Friday, March 15
- 7:42 a.m., 3 Darling St., No incident found on arrival
- 8:54 a.m., Hillside Avenue and Grove Street, Gas leak
- 12:56 p.m., 1173 Queen St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke
- 2:27 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident
- 5:03 p.m., 682 Queen St., Gasoline or other flammable
- 6:29 p.m., 244 Pattonwood Dr., Smoke detector activation
- 7:11 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, EMS call excluding vehicle
- 8:51 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 10:31 p.m., I-691 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 11:12 p.m., 37 West Center St., Sprinkler activation
Saturday, March 16
- 12:28 p.m., 187 Marion Ave., Assist police or other government
- 3:37 p.m., 244 Pattonwood Dr., Smoke detector activation
- 3:53 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Police matter
- 5:56 p.m., 409 Canal St., Vehicle accident
- 8:05 p.m., 5 Hickory Hill, Carbon monoxide detector activation
- 8:07 p.m., 74 Spring St., Smoke detector activation
- 10:39 p.m., 13 Pinecrest Dr., Assist police or other government
Sunday, March 17
- 1:11 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident
- 1:29 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident
- 10:05 a.m., 476 Flanders St., Smoke detector activation
- 12:17 p.m., 625 Queen St., HazMat release investigation
- 12:34 p.m., 1219 South Main St., Cooking fire
- 12:57 p.m., 1 Darling St., Alarm system sounded
- 3:01 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident
- 5:33 p.m., 306 Spring Lake Rd., Carbon monoxide incident