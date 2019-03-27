Fire report for the March 29 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, March 11 to Sunday, March 17:

Monday, March 11

5:29 a.m., 109 Summer St., Alarm sounded

9:03 a.m., 64 Knotter Dr., Smoke detector activation

1:32 p.m., 96 Berlin Ave., HazMat release investigation

6:57 p.m., West Street and Queen Street, Vehicle accident

7:13 p.m., 115 High Tower Rd., Smoke detector activation

Tuesday, March 12

7:12 a.m., 394 Lakeview Dr., EMS call excluding vehicle

7:35 a.m., 81 Meriden Ave., Assist police or other government

12:07 p.m., 76 Old Turnpike Rd., Power line down

4:51 p.m., 69 Lazy Lane, Medical assist (EMS)

4:57 p.m., 57 South Rd., Carbon monoxide detector activated

7:17 p.m., 6 Stonegate Rd., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

8:19 p.m., 25 Arrow Head Ln., Carbon monoxide detector activated

10:22 p.m., 2139 West St., Vehicle accident

Wednesday, March 13

10:16 a.m., 161 N. Summit St., Public service

12:36 p.m., 697 Woodruff St., Lock-out building

7:17 p.m., 133 Kensington Rd., Vehicle accident

Thursday, March 14

7:59 a.m., 915 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

9:58 a.m., 75 Spring St., Electrical wiring/equipment incident

12:12 p.m., 250 Long Bottom Rd., Smoke detector activation

2:36 p.m., 867 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

3:50 p.m., 178 Roxbury Rd., Smoke detector activation

5:20 p.m., 30 Berlin Ave., Building or structure weakened

Friday, March 15

7:42 a.m., 3 Darling St., No incident found on arrival

8:54 a.m., Hillside Avenue and Grove Street, Gas leak

12:56 p.m., 1173 Queen St., Smoke scare, odor of smoke

2:27 p.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

5:03 p.m., 682 Queen St., Gasoline or other flammable

6:29 p.m., 244 Pattonwood Dr., Smoke detector activation

7:11 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, EMS call excluding vehicle

8:51 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

10:31 p.m., I-691 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

11:12 p.m., 37 West Center St., Sprinkler activation

Saturday, March 16

12:28 p.m., 187 Marion Ave., Assist police or other government

3:37 p.m., 244 Pattonwood Dr., Smoke detector activation

3:53 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Police matter

5:56 p.m., 409 Canal St., Vehicle accident

8:05 p.m., 5 Hickory Hill, Carbon monoxide detector activation

8:07 p.m., 74 Spring St., Smoke detector activation

10:39 p.m., 13 Pinecrest Dr., Assist police or other government

Sunday, March 17