Dining listings for the March 29 edition

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

SOUTHINGTON

SPUD NIGHT AND SILENT AUCTION. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Includes baked potatoes with toppings (cheese, broccoli, bacon and more) or homemade chicken soup as well as dessert and beverages. Silent auction with themed gift baskets and gift cards to various local businesses. First Baptist Church of Southington, 581 Meriden Ave., Southington. $7. Tickets available after 10 a.m. Sunday worship on March 31 or at the door. Takeout available. firstbaptistsouthington.org.

MONDAY, APRIL 8

PLAINVILLE

LET’S COOK HEALTHY. 2 p.m. Class sponsored in collaboration with Healthy Plainville. Features Smoothie Bowls. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. brownr@plainvilleschools.org. (860)793-0221 ext 261.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

BRISTOL

CULINARY INSTITUTE OF AMERICA BUS TRIP, HYDE PARK, N.Y. Sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Dine at the Caterina De’Medici Ristorante. Three-course meal includes Risotto al Pomodoro, Pollo alla Valdostana, and Profiterole allo Zabagtione. After lunch, visit the Millbrook Wintery. $130 per person. March 20 deadline. (860) 585-1020.

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

SOUTHINGTON

BREAKFAST WITH THE EASTER BUNNY. Sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion Post 72. 8 to 11 a.m. Eggs cooked to order, omelets, pancakes, bacon, sausage, hash, home fries, toast, coffee and juice. $8. American Legion Post 72, 66 Main St., Southington.

FRIDAY, APRIL 24

BRISTOL

KOREAN WAR VETERANS FUND RAISER MEAT LOAF DINNER. Benefits the Bristol Veterans Council’s Procession Fund. 4:30 to 6 p.m. American Legion Post 2, Riverside Avenue, Bristol. $10. Auction.

FRIDAY, MAY 3

BRISTOL

FROM THE VINE WINE TASTING. 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., at Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. Tickets $50 now through March 31, $55 April 1 through May 2. imaginenation.org/winetasting, (860) 540-3190, doreen.stickney@imaginenation.org, (860) 540-3160.