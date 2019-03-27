Curtains open on ‘Oliver’ this weekend

Spring is the time for theater programs in Southington. The DePaolo and Kennedy Middle School Drama Club is gearing up for this year’s performances. Students from both schools are currently rehearsing for their April 4, 5, 6, 11 and 12 production of the Broadway musical “Oliver.”

The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow, takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family.

The cast includes over 100 students from both DePaolo and Kennedy Middle Schools. The students have been rehearsing several times each week starting in December and rehearsals will continue through the final April performance.

The technical crew for this production is made up of approximately 45 students.

Oliver will be staged at 7 p.m. at Kennedy Middle School on all the dates listed above. Students will be combining their acting, singing and dancing talents to bring this award-winning musical to life for all five performances. Tickets are $5 for students and $8 for adults.

They can be purchased from any cast or crew member, or at DePaolo or Kennedy Middle School. Proceeds from the performances will go toward defraying the expenses associated with the production.