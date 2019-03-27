Boys Lacrosse preview: Knights ready to make a run

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington boys lacrosse will bring a strong core of seniors to the turf field at Southington High School this spring, and the Blue Knights will be hungry.

Southington hasn’t been in the state tournament since 2016, when it won a qualifying round game before bowing out in the first round. A 2-14 season followed in 2017, but the Knights improved to 6-10 in 2018, just missing the Class L state tournament.

Southington wants to get back to the postseason; that’s just the nature of a competitive program. It’s also a long-term goal for the season. Coach Ron Chase wants his players focused on the present.

“The one specific area that we have been preaching is to worry about the next pass, ground ball, shot, save, catch, etc.,” Chase said. “Look through a microscope and accomplish the little things before you look through a telescope and be concerned about the future.”

Chase said there are two different kind of goals, “now” and “later.” The “now” goals are the ones that need to be accomplished before the long-term, or “later,” goals can be met.

“It is about the process of setting and working towards their ultimate team and personal goals,” Chase said.

Chase feels his veteran group will be able to lead the way, and he expects them to do so by showing leadership, along with mental and physical toughness.

“Our seniors are a very tight group and many of them have been on varsity since their freshman or sophomore year,” Chase said.

The five senior captains are Matt Thomson, Eli Steindl, Seth Bogoslofski, Ethan Thomson and Jacob Cardozo. Matt Thomson looks to make an impact on faceoffs after an injury ended his junior season prematurely. He’ll have to do it with Rob Loffredo, a senior who had his career ended by injury as a junior.

Faceoffs were an issue last season, so they are a point of emphasis for this go-around, Chase said.

Southington’s strengths are on attack and at goalie.

“We return two of three attack starters – Evan Johanns and Ethan Thomson – who combined for 91 goals,” Chase said. “[Junior] Garrett Brown is a three-year starter in goal and has proven to be one of the best goalies in the area.”

Johanns, a senior, earned All-CCC Central honors last season. Bogoslofski and Matt Thomson will be in the midfield while Steindl takes up position on defense.

Preseason practice has been very competitive and focused, according to Chase.

“There has been a lot of work accomplished in the offseason, and they have been waiting for a long time to put the Blue Knight uniform back on,” Chase said.

Southington opens its season at Farmington Saturday at 11 a.m.

