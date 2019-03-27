Blue Knights host Unified Sports tournament: Event marks the 13th and final season for Southington High School coach

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

There were plenty of shots, smiles and sportsmanship on display inside the Walt Lozoski Gymnasium on March 19.

High school and middle school basketball teams suited up for Southington’s seventh unified basketball tournament, and there was plenty of fun had by all.

The event drew teams from Meriden, Plainville, and Wolcott to play games with the Blue Knights, along with teams from Kennedy Middle School and DePaolo Middle School. Each team was filled with special athletes and their partners competing side by side.

The tournament is a popular one with local teams.

“There’s only a certain amount of tournaments that can be run by the CIAC,” said Southington unified sports coach and tournament director Marguerite Maddalena. “What we did was say, ‘Let’s start our own tournament.’ We invited the neighboring towns to come, and we set up our own thing.”

Maddalena knows what it’s like to start something from scratch. She did the same thing with the unified sports program about 13 years ago.

“We started off with just basketball, one game. Now we’ve grown to four sports,” Maddalena said. “We do soccer. We do basketball. We do bowling, and we do track and field. We also attend what they call the Michael’s Cup, where one of our partners writes an essay, so we have an outstanding athlete and partner who attend this dinner.”

This is Maddalena’s 13th year with the program, but she announced that it’s also her last. The former teacher stuck around for two years after retiring from her physical education position, and she said it’s time to step down.

“I do a lot of traveling. I just bought a fifth-wheel camper, and I’d like to do a little bit more traveling,” Maddalena said. “And I also feel, just like retiring from teaching, I knew the time was right, and I have a prospect that could take over the program. If I didn’t have that, I’d be doing it another year.”

The program that started small 13 years ago now has about 100 participants and around 100 awards given out. Participants get a varsity letter, because unified is a varsity sport.

Maddalena credited the support of Southington High School and UNICO, which pays for everything from conventions to banquets to uniforms. It all goes to give athletes a chance they may not have otherwise.

“What I love about unified sports is the friendships that you see,” Maddalena said. “These kids who may not have gotten into the mainstream of school activities, the kids know them and they form friendships. We get people coming to our tournaments, the football players are high-fiving them in the halls.”

“Unified Sports is one of the purest things we do at the whole school. You talk about the joy and the love of the game. That’s what these kids and these coaches are out here for,” athletic director Greg Ferry said. “We have our core values, positive attitude, response, integrity, determination and excellence, that’s all on display every time these athletes take the floor or take the playing field.”

Ferry said that Maddalena’s love for the kids and the program shows through.

“She stayed two extra years, so kudos to her, and the kids and the parents are going to really miss her,” Ferry said. “I wish her nothing but the best.”

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Kevin Roberts, email him at KRoberts@SouthingtonObserver.com

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI