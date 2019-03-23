Sports

Kennedy finishes unbeaten

by  •  • 0 Comments

On Feb. 8, the girls basketball teams from the John F. Kennedy and DePaolo middle schools met in the regular season finale.

Kennedy won the game, 43-29, and finished the season undefeated. It was the first time that a Kennedy girls basketball team had finished a season undefeated since 2009-10.

Kennedy was led by coach Bob Moffo, who has also coached some of the girls in travel league. Kennedy’s co-captains were Gabriella Dangelo, Jessica Carr, Haley Zembrzuski and Ava Coppola.

The co-captains will be headed to Southington High School this coming fall, and they will be joined by DePaolo’s Alli Mikosz, who played travel ball with them.

SUBMITTED PHOTOS

The Kennedy girls basketball team celebrated an undefeated season.

Leave a Reply