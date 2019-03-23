Kennedy finishes unbeaten

On Feb. 8, the girls basketball teams from the John F. Kennedy and DePaolo middle schools met in the regular season finale.

Kennedy won the game, 43-29, and finished the season undefeated. It was the first time that a Kennedy girls basketball team had finished a season undefeated since 2009-10.

Kennedy was led by coach Bob Moffo, who has also coached some of the girls in travel league. Kennedy’s co-captains were Gabriella Dangelo, Jessica Carr, Haley Zembrzuski and Ava Coppola.

The co-captains will be headed to Southington High School this coming fall, and they will be joined by DePaolo’s Alli Mikosz, who played travel ball with them.

SUBMITTED PHOTOS