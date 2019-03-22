Town to use housing grant for phase 2 at Zdunczyk Terrace

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

The Southington Housing Authority is preparing to send a grant application to the Connecticut Department of Housing for the 2019 community development block grant program.

The Town of Southington on behalf of the housing authority anticipates applying for the maximum grant amount of $1.5 million for the second phase of improvements to the Joseph A. Zdunczyk Terrace at 500 Pleasant St.

“With this grant, we’re looking to do all the kitchen upgrades, which would include counter tops, kitchen cabinets, flooring and appliances,” said housing authority director Al Harrison. “We’re also going to replace the generator in the community building.”

There are 60 units, including six handicapped units, at the senior housing rental project.

Last year, the town received a CDBG grant of $800,000 for the first phase of the work on the Zdunczyk Terrace, which encompassed state-required ADA updates to the community room and size housing units, along with a replacement of vinyl siding and the electrical system, and installation of new entry doors for each unit. Funds for that project were received in February of this year, and work is beginning soon.

A public hearing about the second phase and the CDBG program will be held March 25 at 7 p.m. at the municipal center during the Town Council’s regular meeting.

“The public hearing will allow for residents to make comments about the grant program,” said Harrison. “It doesn’t really effect the town too much, but it’s helpful to let the townspeople know it’s not going to affect their taxes.”

The housing authority is hopeful residents of the facility will attend the public hearing and show support for the project.

“I would encourage residents to attend the public comment period and show support on the record,” said Harrison. “Residents are kept in the loop and know what’s going on through discussions at our board meetings, and they seem excited for the project. Support will help in the application process.”

Once the council has given approval for the housing authority to apply, the application will be submitted by the April 12 due date. Notification of award will come in July or August and the town should receive the funds in December or January.

The CDBG program, also known as the small cities program, provides funding and technical support for projects that achieve local community and economic development objectives.

The program principally benefits low and moderate income residents, and is only available to Connecticut towns and cities with populations of less than 50,000, according to the DOH.

The CDBG program receives and distributes over $13 million each year. Since the state took over the administration of the program in 1982, over $325.7 million has been invested in Connecticut communities, who participate in a competitive application process annually for the funds to implement their proposed community and economic development projects.

