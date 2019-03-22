Obituary: Phyllis (MacLachlan) Chopus, 97

Phyllis (MacLachlan) Chopus, 97, of West Palm Beach, FL, formerly of Southington, passed away on March 4, 2019, at Darcy Hall in West Palm Beach. She was the wife of the late Henry Chopus.

Phyllis was born on Dec. 27, 1921 in New Britain, Ct and was the daughter of the late George and Grace MacLachlan.

She is survived by a daughter Barbara Jarboe of West Palm Beach FL, two sons, Richard and his wife Loretta of Delray Beach FL and Wayne and his wife Susan of Southington, Ct. Phyllis is survived by 7 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her son Kenneth Chopus and her granddaughter Wendy Borkowski.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.