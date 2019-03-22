Obituary: John Hubeny Jr., 88

John Hubeny Jr., 88, native of Southington, passed away at home on March 3, 2019.

He was born on Dec. 16, 1930 to John Hubeny Sr. and Frances Buzko Hubeny. He retired from Pratt and Whitney after 20-plus years. He loved playing music on his accordion.

He is survived by a brother, Gene Hubeny and his wife Mary of Watertown; one son, Allen Hubeny and his wife Linda of Southington; two daughters, Debbie Hubeny of Rhode Island and Klair Hubeny Bennison and her husband Alb of Southington; two grandchildren, Shane Hubeny and his wife Mandy of Southington; Scott Hubeny and his wife Charlene of Brockton, Mass.; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Margreat Sergan Hubeny.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.