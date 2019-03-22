Obituary: Edward J. Vispone, 92

Edward J. Vispone of Lake Worth, FL passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019 at HarborChase of Wellington Crossing.

Edward was born on December 30, 1926 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Edward and Amelia Visponi. Attended Warren Harding High and Bullard Havens Tech in Bpt. Employed by Lacey Mfg. Co. Bpt., CT as a Tool and Die maker for over 40 years.

For many years Edward helped his father and brother Frank who owned the Chicago Meat Market in Bpt.

In 1951 Edward joined the United States Army and after basic training, became a soldier of Gen. Eisenhower’s Atlantic Pact Army in Germany to serve in the Korean War. PFC Vispone, employed as a butcher was now a machine gunner. He was stationed in Bremerhaven and Augsburg, Germany. He was a proud but very humble veteran of the Korean War.

Edward married Elizabeth A. Piorek on October 8, 1955 and began their life together in Bpt before moving to Stratford where they started a family.

Roller skating, bowling and fixing cars were some of his favorite past times. He was a regular at Holland’s Skateland in Bridgeport. He enjoyed getting together with dear friends and family to play cards, travel and go to the racetrack. He loved to watch his beloved Grandson Ryan’s baseball games and Granddaughter Jaclyn’s soccer games. He adored his grandchildren. Edward was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend.

In addition to his wife, Edward was predeceased by his brothers Lawrence, Henry, Frank, and sister Florence Williams. He is survived by their daughters Diana Vispone, Frances Vispone (Bill Magri), Linda Pistey and her husband Mark and their children Jaclyn (Kyle Hall) and Ryan (Ashley Lovett).

His family would like to thank the nurses and staff of HarborChase and Vitas Healthcare for their loving care, kindness and devotion to Edward.

A private memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 26th, 2019 at the Palm Beach National Chapel in Lake Worth, FL with burial at the South Florida National Cemetery for Veterans in Lake Worth, FL.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that charitable donations be made in honor of Edward J. Vispone to Wreaths Across America. www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.