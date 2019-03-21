Shining the light on some funny women

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

Women going through the “change” aren’t typical inhabitants of today’s pop culture where the sun shines brightest on the 18 to 34 demographic.

But “Menopause the Musical” redirects the spotlight to women going through, well, menopause. And the show gets everyone –women and men, old and young – to laugh along with the four characters on stage.

The show comes to The Palace Theater in Waterbury on Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.).

Linda Boston performs the role of “Professional Woman,” who meets the characters “Earth Mother,” “Iowa Housewife,” and “Soap Star” to get the story rolling

“(Menopause) may not be visible (in pop culture),” said Boston, “but (the topic is) definitely relatable.”

“It’s something all women go through,” said Boston. In terms of hormonal changes, even men go through them when they reach a certain age, she said.

Boston said she is living through exactly what her character is going through. Going through “the change” herself, she finds herself stepping on stage just as she experiences a hot flash. By the third song of the night, she said, she’s had her third hot flash.”

“We (the cast) get a chance to laugh at us,” said Boston.

“There was a time when I was a child when the change was so hush-hush and was only discussed behind closed door,” said Boston.

Eventually, she said, discussions about menopause became more open. However, she said, the pendulum is swinging back the other way as discussions close down once again. However, rather than fear of talking about something dealing with sexuality, she said, conversation on menopause is shutting down due to “ego and vanity.”

However, said Boston, all of this silence is set aside when the curtain rises for “Menopause the Musical.”

“One of the easiest ways to get people to relax is laughter,” said Boston.

“At the show, people don’t care,” said Boston. “People let their hair down.”

One hears about hormone replacement therapy for women going through “the change,” said Boston. The show is “humor replacement therapy.”

For those unfamiliar with “Menopause the Musical,” Boston said the show is set at the lingerie counter of Bloomingdale’s on the day of a big sale. The four women meet as they are looking for the best deal.

The story is driven by a series of parody songs, said Boston. For instance, Aretha Franklin’s “Chain of Fools” is warped into “Change, change, change, change of life.”

As the story progresses, said Boston, “The laughter gets bigger and bigger.”

“The women are crying,” said Boston, and if they could drop to the floor they would.

“It’s a great girl’s night out,” said Boston.

“The men are laughing even louder than the women,” said the actress.

“It’s a great date night,” said Boston, because it is sure to ignite a conversation after the show.

“It should be a mandatory workshop for all men,” said Boston.

Ultimately, said Boston, “It’s a celebration of women.

“You’ll feel better (when you leave) than you did when you walked in,” said Boston.

“Menopause The Musical” comes to the Palace Theater, 100 E. Main St. in Waterbury on Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at the Palace Theater Box Office, online at palacetheaterct.org, or by calling 203-346-2000.