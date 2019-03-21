Obituary: Jean Miriam Groundwater

Jean Miriam Groundwater of Danvers and Haverhill, formerly of Southington, CT, died March 17, 2019, following complications resulting from a stroke. She was the wife of the late George Groundwater who passed away in 2002. Born and raised in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Miriam A. (Bailey) Novinger.

Having been born Deaf, Jean was educated at the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf and graduated in 1961. She later married George, and they relocated to Southington, Connecticut where they made their home for many years. It was there that Jean and George became proud parents to their only child, Elisa.

Eleven years after the death of her husband, when Jean found it too difficult to maintain living in her home, she chose to became a resident of the New England Home for the Deaf in Danvers, MA.

Jean was the cherished mother of Elisa Groundwater-Giordano and her husband, Scott Giordano and the beloved grandmother of Sophia Groundwater-Giordano and Camiren Groundwater-Giordano of Haverhill.

A private service was held at Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home, Stoneham, MA.