Obituary: Irene M. Schultze, 98

Irene M. Schultze, 98, of Southington, peacefully passed away on March 6 2019 with her dearest lifelong friend Lauren Freer by her side. Irene was predeceased by her loving husband Edward Schultze.

Irene was a long time member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary. A special thank you to the doctors and staff at HCC at New Britain General for the care given to Irene and a very special thank you to her longtime aide and friend Mary.

Per her wishes, services will be private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com