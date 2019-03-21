Holiday Inn Express unveils new look on Laning St.

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

Holiday Inn Express on Laning Street in Southington held a ribbon cutting with the Southington Chamber of Commerce and the Midstate Chamber of Commerce last week after a complete renovation from top to bottom. The new and improved, modernized hotel is eager to get involved with its community.

“We want to be a part of this community. We are blessed to be in a healthy business community,” said general manager Andy Abels. “We don’t want to take. We want to give back and be a part of it.”

The hotel offers 119 rooms with either one or two beds. It holds two 1,125 square foot meeting rooms—one of which can be divided into two separate rooms.

“The meeting rooms are great for corporate meetings, receptions, anniversaries, birthdays and more,” said sales manager Darlene Sidoti.

There is free access to the outdoor pool on warmer days, free WiFi and free hot breakfast for guests. There will soon be a shuttle service, too, that will bring guests to nearby events and attractions such as Lake Compounce.

“Being right off of I-84, there is so much around us,” said Sidoti. “Guests can enjoy nearby restaurants, shopping and much more.”

MidState Chamber director Sean Moore said the Holiday Inn brand offers familiarity and is well-known to locals. He added many of their employees have been working for the company for many years, “and that speaks to how they are taken care of by their employers.”

“The new and improved Holiday Inn Express adds a vibrant scene to our town,” said Southington Chamber director Taylor Crofton. “It’s good to know that even though folks in town may not stay here, they can send business partners, friends or family members here.”

Economic development director Lou Perillo said hotels in Southington are extremely valuable to the community on several fronts.

“They are some of the highest taxpayers per acre of land, and that’s very important to us,” said Perillo. “Equally important, if not more, is they provide jobs and places to stay for travelers, and when travelers come to town, they can enjoy amenities like Mount Southington, Lake Compounce and Crystal Bees.”

Perillo said hotels also support work staff for company meetings. When people stay in local hotels, he said, they tend to visit restaurants, get gas, and shop in town, putting money into the community. In addition, the Holiday Inn Express pays about $85,000 in taxes to town per year.

“The fact that the Holiday Inn Express has decided to renovate and reopen is huge. We are very fortunate that Southington has a number of hotels on West Street, Waterbury Road and Queen Street, so it’s very convenient for travelers coming through our state,” Perillo said.

Holiday Inn Express, located at 120 Laning St., is owned by HIE Southington, LLC and operated by Jamsan Hotel Management, Inc.

Visit www.HIexpress.com for more information, or call (860) 276-0736.