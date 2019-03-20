Support listings for the March 22 edition

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

TWILIGHT TOPICS. For wellness professions, second Monday, 7 to 8 p.m. For LGBTQ+ adults, second Wednesday, 6 to 7 p.m. For teachers, first Monday, 5 to 6 p.m. For teens, third Monday, 6 to 7 p.m. For parents, first Wednesday, 7 to 8 p.m. Gather around a gas burning bonfire at twilight and tackle some of life’s challenges with the support of others. Led by Brandi Savio, LPC. Bloom Yoga and Fitness, North Summit St., Southington. Register. BSAVLPC@gmail.com

VITALITY: A WOMEN’S WELLNESS GROUP. 7 to 8 p.m. Last Monday of the month. Bloom Yoga and Fitness on North Summit Street in Southington. Register. BSAVLPC@gmail.com, turningleavescounseling@yahoo.com

ALZEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP. Second Tuesday of the month, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. A free support group for families and caregivers. Respite care is available. Facilitators provide suggestions, community support and a safe environment to listen or share thoughts and feelings. Register, call Marie Terzak, (860) 276-1020.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP. Second Wednesday of every month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Southington Care Center Anna Fanelli room, 45 Meriden Ave. To check for availability, call Patty O’Brian, (860) 628-3830.

REDEMPTION: RELAPSE PREVENTION GROUP. First Monday of the month, 7 to 8 p.m. Bloom Yoga and Fitness, North Summit Street, Southington. Register. BSAVLPC@gmail.com, turningleavescounseling@yahoo.com

SUPPORT FOR FAMILIES LIVING WITH MENTAL ILLNESS. Second Wednesday of the month, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at FCC Southington, 37 Main ST. Free NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) friends and family support group is led by trained volunteer facilitators. More info, call Mary at (203) 213-6732 or Amy at (860) 637-5458.

ALZHEIMER’S AND DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP. Second Wednesday of every month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Southington Care Center Anna Fanelli room, 45 Meriden Ave. To check for availability, call Robin Segal, (860) 378-1278.

CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. Second Tuesday of every month (except December). Facilitators provide suggestions, community support, and a safe environment to listen or share thoughts and feelings. To register, call Marie Terzak, (860) 276-1020.

SOUTHINGTON HOPE & SUPPORT GROUP. Second and last Thursdays of the month, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Southington Youth Services office in the Weichsel Municipal Center, 196 N. Main St. This is a group for parents, guardians, and loved ones who are concerned about someone in their life that might have a substance use disorder. A confidential place to talk, share struggles, and ask questions. Led by two trained facilitators. More info at at simmsc@southington.org

MENTAL ILLNESS FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP. Second Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 37 Main St. NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group led by trained facilitators. Adult families, partners and friends affected by a loved one with mental illness are invited. Wheelchair accessible. More info at (860) 628-6958 or FCCSouthington.org.

LGBTQIA+ TEENS AFFIRMING GROUP—“TRUE YOU.” Every other Wednesday evening, 6 to 7 p.m. at Wilcox Wellness, 92 N. Summit St. An affirming group for LGBTQ+ teens ages 13 to 17. A group focus on discussing and addressing the unique challenges and situations LGBTQ+ teens face in school, in the community, and at home. Contact Brandi Savio, LPC at BSAVLPC@gmail.com or visit wilcoxwellness.com for more information.

WE ARE WORTHY. Every other Monday, 6 to 7 p.m., at Wilcox Wellness, 92 N. Summit St. Open to teens ages 13 to 17. Improve self-esteem, build confidence, learn to assertively communicate your needs to others, and improve your self-image.

ALLY. First Monday of the month, 7 to 8 p.m., at Wilcox Wellness, 92 N. Summit St. Supportive group for parents and caregivers of LGBTQIA+ youth.

AL-ANON. Sundays, 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Congregational Church, 114 Main St., Southington. Park in left lot, go through double doors. Meeting in Room 203. Families and friends of alcoholics welcome.

AL-ANON. Wednesdays 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hospital of Central Connecticut, Bradley Campus. First floor conference room A. Newcomers meeting at 7 p.m. Families and friends of alcoholics welcome.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Sundays at 8 p.m. at Hospital of Central Connecticut, Bradley Campus. First floor conference room A.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Mondays through Fridays at 7 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 243 Laning St., Southington.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Mondays at 8 to 9:30 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 145 Main St. Southington.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Tuesdays and Fridays at 9:30 to 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 232 Bristol St., Southington.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Tuesdays at 8 to 9:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 114 Main St., Southington.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Wednesdays at 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. or 8 to 9 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 145 Main St., Southington. Beginner’s meeting.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Thursdays at 6 to 7 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 243 Laning St., Southington. Beginner’s meeting.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Thursdays at 7:30 to 9:15 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 243 Laning St., Southington.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. to noon at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 145 Main St., Southington.

CELEBRATE RECOVERY. Mondays, 6:30 p.m. at Faith Living Church, 20 Grove St., Plantsville. Childcare available for ages 3 and up.

EATING DISORDERS ANONYMOUS. Mondays, 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Plainville Congregational Church, West Street. More info at eatingdisordersanonymous.org/meetings.html

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS. Wednesdays, 5 to 6 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 145 Main St., Southington.

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS. Fridays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 145 Main St., Southington.

BRISTOL

WEEKLY OPIOID EDUCATION AND FAMILY SUPPORT GROUPS. Wednesdays 6 p.m. Wheeler’s Family Health and Wellness Center, 10 North Main St., Bristol. (860) 793-4625. Open to the public and can be joined at any time.

BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP. Tuesdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m. St. Stanislaus Church, Bartlewski Center, 510 West St., Bristol. (860) 583-9831, (860) 583-0707.

AL-ANON. Tuesdays at 10 to 11:30 a.m. St. Gregory Hall, Stafford Avenue and Maltby Street, Bristol. Families and friends of alcoholics welcome.

AL-ANON. Thursday, 7 to 8:30 p.m. St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 1024 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Families and friends of alcoholics welcome.

AL-ANON. Fridays 7 to 8:30 p.m. Recovery Club, 67 West St., Bristol.

AREA

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Sundays: 10:30 a.m., Bristol Recovery Club, 67 West St., Bristol; 6 p.m., Bristol Baptist Church, 43 School St., Bristol (for women only); 7 p.m. United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol. 7 p.m. Plainville Congregational Church, 130 West Main St., Plainville. Mondays: 7 p.m., Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church, 145 Main St, Southington; 7:30 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave., Forestville. Tuesdays: 7 p.m., Church of Our Savior, 115 West Main St., Plainville. 7:30 p.m., Bristol Recovery Club, 67 West St., Bristol. Wednesdays: 7 p.m., Bristol Baptist Church, 43 School St., Bristol; 7 p.m., Plainville Congregational Church, 130 West Main St., Plainville; 7 p.m. Our Lady of Mercy Parish Hall, 19 South Canal St., Plainville (Men only). Thursdays: 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol; 7 p.m., Plainville Congregational Church, 130 West Main St., Plainville; 7:30 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 145 Main St., Southington. Fridays: 7 p.m. United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol; 7 p.m., Plainville Congregational Church, 130 West Main St., Plainville. Saturdays: 6:30 p.m., Plainville Congregational Church, 130 West Main St., Plainville. Hotline phone number, 1-800-627-3543.