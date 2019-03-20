Southington Recreation Department listings for the March 22 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit southington.org/recreation. Registration is first come, first served.

NOW thru MARCH 22

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYGROUND PROGRAM PRE-REGISTRATION. Register at southington.org/playground. Open to Southington children entering grades 1-6 next fall. Three two-week sessions beginning on June 24. Cost is $130 per child per session.

SUMMER ADULT SOFTBALL LEAGUES. Register at southington.org/softball. Players must be town residents, own property in town, or graduated from Southington High School. A maximum of three out-of-town players per team will be permitted at an additional cost. More info, call David Lapreay at (860) 276-6289.

NOW thru MARCH 27

SOUTHINGTON

FAMILY MUSIC THERAPY REGISTRATION. Register at southington.org/MusicTherapy. Program runs Wednesdays, March 27, April 10, 24, and May 1, from 6 to 6;45 p.m., at the Southington Library, 255 Main St., Southington. Program for children with special needs and their families. The program will nurture social, physical, and emotional skills through interactive music making including singing, playing instruments, and creative movement. Cost is $80 per participating child (no fee for accompanying adults).

JUMP ROPE & DOUBLE DUTCH REGISTRATION. Register at southington.org/JumpRope. Program runs Thursdays, March 28 to May 23, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Plantsville school, 70 Church St., Plantsville. Open to Southington boys and girls ages 8-15. Cost is $40 ($20 for each additional sibling).

THURSDAY, MARCH 28

SOUTHINGTON

WHEN I’M IN CHARGE. 5 to 6:45 p.m. at Southington Youth Services, 196 N. Main St., Southington. Course intended for youth in grades 4-6 and focuses on how to keep safe when left at home on their own. Taught by Red Cross certified instructor, Terri Benoit. Cost is $20. Register at (860) 276-6281.

NOW thru MARCH 29

SOUTHINGTON

GENTLE YOGA REGISTRATION. Register at southington.org/yoga. Program runs Tuesdays, April 2 to June 4, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. at the Plantsville school gym. Open to adults, 18 and up. Cost is $50.

BALLROOM, LATIN & SWING DANCE LESSONS REGISTRATION.

Register at southington.org/ballroom. Classes are Wednesdays, April 3 to June 5, 7 to 8 p.m., at the Plantsville school cafeteria, 70 Church St., Plantsville. Ballroom, latin and swing dance lessons open to adult couples, 18 and up. Cost is $60 per couple.

ADULT ZUMBA CLASSES REGISTRATION. Register at southington.org/zumba. Classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, April 1 to June 5, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., in the Plantsville school gym, 70 Church St., Plantsville. Open to adults, 18 and up. Cost is $70.

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON YOUTH SUMMER THEATER REGISTRATION. 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the Derynoski school cafeteria, 240 Main St., Southington. Open to Southington residents entering grades 3-6. Parents must bring a copy of the student’s most recent report card as proof of grade level and residency. Cost is $100 per student (grades 3-5) and $125 per student (grade 6). Payment is due upon registration. More at sites.google.com/site/southingtonyouthsummertheater.

NOW thru APRIL 1

SOUTHINGTON

TENNIS LESSONS (ADULTS). Register at southington.org/AdultTennis. Program runs on Tuesdays, April 2 to May 7, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (beginners) or Saturdays, April 6 to May 11, 10 to 11 a.m. (advanced) at Panthorn Park, 485 Burritt St., Plantsville. Open to Southington residents ages 17 and up. Cost is $60. Participants must bring their own racket and water bottle.

TENNIS LESSONS (YOUTH). Register at southington.org/SpringTennis. Program begins April 1. Class times and dates vary by program. Cost is $60. Program open to Southington boys and girls. Beginner lessons for ages 4-16. Advances lessons and Intro to Match Play open to ages 7-16. Class size is limited.

APRIL 2-4

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON YOUTH SUMMER THEATER ONLINE REGISTRATION. Open to Southington residents entering grades 7-12. Payment due by May 1. Register at sites.google.com/site/southingtonyouthsummertheater.

NOW thru MAY 13

SOUTHINGTON

SKYHAWKS YOUTH SPORTS PROGRAMS. Register at southington.org/skyhawks. Five-week program begins the week of May 13 at Kennedy Middle School, 1071 S. Main St., Plantsville. Class times vary by program and age group. Cost is $75 per child. Skyhawks Sports Academy is pen to Southington residents ages 3-7. The Tiny-Hawk basketball and soccer program is open to ages 3-4. The Mini-Hawk soccer and baseball program is open to ages 4-7.

NOW thru APRIL 22

SOUTHINGTON

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES REGISTRATION. Register at southington.org/DogObedience. Program runs Tuesdays, April 23 to June 4 (Puppy and Beginner Level 1) or Thursdays, April 25 to June 6 (Beginner Level 2). Class times vary at Stay N Play Pets, 420 N. Main St., Southington. Open to dogs 10 weeks and up with up-to-date vaccinations. The instructor is Kevin Medeiros. Cost is $135 per dog.

BUS TRIPS

For additional information and cost, visit southington.org/ BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.

April

April 6, 911 Memorial, Museum, and One World Observatory, $143.

May

May 19, Newport, R.I. “Servant Life” Tour, $109.

June

June 8, Lobster Bake in Gloucester and Rockport on Cape Ann (optional whale watch), $153-$189.

July

July 13, Martha’s Vineyard (optional island tour), $119-$139.

July 21, National Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown, N.Y., $115.

August

Aug. 10, Saratoga Race Course, $99.

September

Sept. 15, Rhode Island Lighthouse Cruise, $129.

October

Oct. 26, Philadelphia Food Tour, $115.

Oct. 26, Salem, Mass., “Haunted Happenings,” $79.

November