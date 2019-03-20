Southington Public Library listings for the March 22 edition

The Southington Library at 255 Main St. has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, option 5 or visit southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext.3.

Here are some upcoming events:

March

View the work of Poland native Lucy DiMeo. Her favorite medium is oil paint, but she works with watercolors and charcoal, too. Jim Cameron: Getting There: Connecticut’s Transportation Past and Future. Tuesday, March 26, 6:30 p.m. Registration required. Jim Cameron will lead a presentation and Q&A on Connecticut’s transportation crisis, including crowded highways, their state of disrepair, hundreds of bridges considered deficient and Metro-North trains running slower while fares increase.

April

April Artist of the Month: Molly Virello. Join Southington children’s librarian Molly Virello for a pictoral exhibition entitled “Con-Struction: A Goddess is born,” which details her costume build of Hela, the villain from the 2017 movie “Thor: Ragnarok.” The exhibit comes just in time to build inspiration for the Southington Library Comic Con in June.

Thursday, April 3, 6:30 p.m. In person registration required. Shoreline Ringers: Educational program on handbells. The Shoreline Ringers, Inc. is a community handbell choir formed in 2006. The presentation will highlight a variety of techniques and rhythms and promise of fun for all. The group strives to educate audiences in the beauty of handbells. Registration is required.

May

Spring Mystery Group: ‘Friday the Rabbi Slept Late’ by Harry Kemelman. Tuesday, May 7, 3 p.m. Session II. Carole Shmurak leads a three-part mystery series featuring crime-solving clergy.

June

Spring Mystery Group: ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’ by Julia Spencer-Fleming. Tuesday, June 11, 3 p.m. Session III. Carole Shmurak leads a three-part mystery series featuring crime-solving clergy.

Ongoing Health/Legal

Talking Probate with Probate Judge Matthew Jalowiec. Last Friday of the month, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions.

Other Items

Veterans Coffee Hour. A coffee hour just for veterans. The Southington Public Library and the Southington Veterans committee co-sponsor this monthly coffee hour. It’s an hour to meet with other veterans and have questions or concerns answered by a member of the Southington Veterans committee. Please check the Calendar of Events at southingtonlibrary.org for monthly dates.

Ongoing Programs