Police blotter for the March 22 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Wednesday, March 6 to Tuesday, March 12:

Tuesday, March 5

Martino Gonzales, 19, of 158 Ellwood Rd., Berlin, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jade Cassidy, 19, of 1553 Mount Vernon Rd., Southington, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Wednesday, March 6

Deon Crowder, 23, of 175 Vine St., New Britain, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, misuse of marker plates, failure to insure a vehicle, and operating a vehicle without a license.

Jonathan Rodriguez, 27, of 50 Chestnut Ave., Waterbury, was charged with traveling too fast, operating a vehicle under suspension and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Thursday, March 7

Alexander Fritz, 41, of 207 Mulberry St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct and second degree threatening.

Tammie King, 47, of 30 Darling St., Southington, was charged with second degree harassment and violation of a protective order.

Christopher Kowaleski, 34, of 1506 West St., Southington, was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Joseph Boatright, 60, of 273 Queen St., Southington, was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Jemuel Vega-Gomez, 18, of 498 Ellis St., was charged with operating a vehicle without a license, misuse of marker plates and failure to insure a vehicle.

Walter Perry, 36, of 2 Springdale Ave., Meriden, was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Michael Rosa, 46, of 201 Defashion St., Plantsville, was charged with risk of injury, second degree breach of peace, interfering with a 911 call and third degree assault.

Saturday, March 9

Sarah Boynton, 34, of 183 South Rd., Farmington, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Kasandra Santana, 23, of 184 Greene St., Bristol, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Cailli Cryderman, 26, of 940 Four Winds Way, Mississauga, Ontario, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and being in a park after hours.

Cailli Cryderman, 26, of 940 Four Winds Way, Mississauga, Ontario, was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Crystal Blake, 35, of 36 Burnham St., Terryville, was charged with sixth degree larceny and third degree robbery.

Kayla Jo Cavanaugh, 20, of 66 Stratton Dr., Cheshire, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Sunday, March 10

Andrew Antoniani, 20, of 92 Highview Ave., West Haven, was charged with violation of a protective order, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, and giving a false name.

Monday, March 11

Cassandra Larkin, 22, of 17 Oak St., New Britain, was charged with operating a vehicle without a license and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Tuesday, March 12