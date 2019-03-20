Police blotter for the March 22 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations on their Facebook page from Wednesday, March 6 to Tuesday, March 12:
Tuesday, March 5
- Martino Gonzales, 19, of 158 Ellwood Rd., Berlin, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jade Cassidy, 19, of 1553 Mount Vernon Rd., Southington, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
Wednesday, March 6
- Deon Crowder, 23, of 175 Vine St., New Britain, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, misuse of marker plates, failure to insure a vehicle, and operating a vehicle without a license.
- Jonathan Rodriguez, 27, of 50 Chestnut Ave., Waterbury, was charged with traveling too fast, operating a vehicle under suspension and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
Thursday, March 7
- Alexander Fritz, 41, of 207 Mulberry St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct and second degree threatening.
- Tammie King, 47, of 30 Darling St., Southington, was charged with second degree harassment and violation of a protective order.
- Christopher Kowaleski, 34, of 1506 West St., Southington, was charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Joseph Boatright, 60, of 273 Queen St., Southington, was charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Jemuel Vega-Gomez, 18, of 498 Ellis St., was charged with operating a vehicle without a license, misuse of marker plates and failure to insure a vehicle.
- Walter Perry, 36, of 2 Springdale Ave., Meriden, was charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Michael Rosa, 46, of 201 Defashion St., Plantsville, was charged with risk of injury, second degree breach of peace, interfering with a 911 call and third degree assault.
Saturday, March 9
- Sarah Boynton, 34, of 183 South Rd., Farmington, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Kasandra Santana, 23, of 184 Greene St., Bristol, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Cailli Cryderman, 26, of 940 Four Winds Way, Mississauga, Ontario, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and being in a park after hours.
- Cailli Cryderman, 26, of 940 Four Winds Way, Mississauga, Ontario, was charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Crystal Blake, 35, of 36 Burnham St., Terryville, was charged with sixth degree larceny and third degree robbery.
- Kayla Jo Cavanaugh, 20, of 66 Stratton Dr., Cheshire, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Sunday, March 10
- Andrew Antoniani, 20, of 92 Highview Ave., West Haven, was charged with violation of a protective order, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, and giving a false name.
Monday, March 11
- Cassandra Larkin, 22, of 17 Oak St., New Britain, was charged with operating a vehicle without a license and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.
Tuesday, March 12
- Brian Lazauskas, 45, of 92 Rambler St., Bristol, was charged with theft of marker plate, improper use of marker plate, operating an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle under suspension, interfering with an officer, criminal impersonation and second degree forgery.
- Brian Lazauskas, 45, of 92 Rambler St., Bristol, was charged with second degree failure to appear in two separate charges.
- Brian Lazauskas, 45, of 92 Rambler St., Bristol, was charged with first degree failure to appear.