Kids’ listings for the March 22 edition

SATURDAY, MARCH 23

BRISTOL

FABULOUS FROGS. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. See Barnes Nature Center’s collection of frogs including green frog, pickerel frog, grey tree frog, African bullfrog. More. Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Center, 175 Shrub Rd., Bristol. Members, $5 for adults, $3 for children 12 and under, and seniors 65 and up. Non-members, $10 for adults, $6 for children 12 and under, and seniors 65 and up. (860) 583-1234 eoconnell@elcct.org

MONDAY, MARCH 25

BRISTOL

READ TO A DOG. 3:30 to 5 p.m. Practice your reading skills by reading a story to a dog. First-come, first-served. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3

BRISTOL

BRISTOL BABIES ARE BORN READING – STORY TIME FOR PARENTS-TO-BE. 6:30 p.m. Offering expecting parents opportunities to learn about early literacy skills, hear stories, make friends. Free. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 x. 6.

APRIL 9 to 11

BRISTOL

BRISTOL EARLY CHILDHOOD FAIR. Open all day Friday to Sunday. Visit tables offering information from experts who help children succeed. Meet community teachers, school administrators, pediatricians, dentists, social workers, and more. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. (860) 584-7787 x. 6.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

BRISTOL

INDIAN ROCK SUMMER DAY CAMP OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For youths entering kindergarten through 12th grade. Indian Rock Nature Center, 501 Wolcott Rd., Bristol. ktomlinson@elcct.org or (860) 583-1234.

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

SOUTHINGTON

A DIVA AND PIRATE EXTRAVAGANZA. Presented by Puttin on the Ritz and Junior Miss Southington Scholarship Organization. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aqua Turf, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville. $15 per person in advance. No tickets at the door. (860) 620-3221, (860) 518-9041, putinontheritz@aol.com

MONDAY, APRIL 15

SOUTHINGTON

WHEN I’M IN CHARGE. 12:15 to 1:45 p.m. at the Southington Youth Services office, 196 N. Main St., Southington. Open to youth in grades 4-6. Red Cross certified instructor Terri Benoit teaches children how to keep safe when they are left at home on their own. Cost is $20 per child on first-come first-served basis. Contact: (860) 276-6281.

NOW to APRIL 4

BRISTOL

HOMESCHOOL CLUB. First and third Thursdays of the month, 2:30 p.m. at the Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. Ages 5-12. Register at (860) 584-7790.

NOW to APRIL 8

BRISTOL

STORY TIME AND READING CLUB SESSION FOR WINTER-SPRING 2017. Free. Registration is not required. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 6, BristolLib.com

NOW to APRIL 16

BRISTOL

TODDLER STORYTIME AT MANROSS LIBRARY. Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. at the Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. Ages 1-2. Register at (860) 584-7790.

NOW to APRIL 17

BRISTOL

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME AT MANROSS LIBRARY. Wednesdays, 1:30 p.m. at the Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. Ages 3-5. Register at (860) 584-7790.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

PRESCHOOL REGISTRATION (AGES 3-4). Bristol Preschool Child Care Center, Inc. is accepting applications for the full day and full year program. Tuition is based upon a sliding fee scale depending on family size and income. Breakfast, lunch and snack are provided at no additional cost. Contact (860) 314-0597.

SOUTHINGTON

PROM GOWN DONATION DROP-OFF. At Southington Youth Services, 191 North Main St. Kristen’s Kloset is currently accepting donated, gently used, and up-to-date style gowns that are no more than four years old for students with limited resources. (860) 276-6281, youthservices@southington.org

JOY IN THE BEGINNING SUNDAY SCHOOL. Sundays through mid-June during. Sunday School program for children aged 3-6. The program provides a variety of religious-centered activities, The Church of St. Dominic, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. (860) 628-5159.