Health listings for the March 22 edition

SATURDAY, MARCH 23

PLAINVILLE

LET’S COOK HEALTHY. 10 a.m. class sponsored in collaboration with Healthy Plainville. Classes provide ideas for families to create simple, healthy and delicious meals and snacks that include readily available ingredients that are not processed. Free. Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine Center, 103 East Main Street, Plainville. Register. brownr@plainvilleschools.org, or (860)793-0221 ext 261.

TUESDAY, APRIL 2

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging. Southington Community YMCA, 29 High St., Southington.

THURSDAY, APRIL 4

PLAINVILLE

EATING FOR HEALTHY WEIGHT LOSS. 10 a.m. Tracey Luciani, registered dietician at Southington Care Center, will present information about how to be more conscious of healthy eating and how nutritional needs change throughout the aging process. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. RSVP. Plainville Senior Center, (860) 747-5728.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

BRISTOL

MANAGING CHRONIC BACK PAIN USING NON-DRUG TREATMENTS. 10:30 a.m. Exercise physiologist Christine Solimini-Swift will explore various approaches to minimizing lower back pain through exercise. Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. RSVP. Bristol Senior Center, (860) 584-7895.

PLAINVILLE

FREE MONTHLY BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Sponsored by Mulberry Gardens of Southington. No appointments necessary. Drop-in. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville.

FREE MEMORY SCREENINGS. 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Jennifer Doty, social worker at Mulberry Gardens of Southington will conduct screenings. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. Plainville Senior Center, (860) 747-5728.

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 11 a.m. to noon Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging.

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

BRISTOL

WOMEN AND GIRLS FUND BLOOD DRIVE. 11:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Women and Girls’ Fund of the Main Street Community Foundation will host blood drive in honor of WoW Event guest speaker, Colleen Kelly Alexander. Schedule appointment, redcrossblood.org, or 1-800-733-2767. St. Joseph Church Hall, 33 Queen St., Bristol.

SOUTHINGTON

HANDLING THE STRESS AND EMOTIONS OF CAREGIVING. 4 p.m.. Thomas Finn Ph,D., clinical psychologist will discuss major causes of stress, understanding thinking styles to reduce stress, and learning tools for managing health and well-being. Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St., Plantsville. Light refreshments. RSVP. Mulberry Gardens, (860) 276-1020.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

SOUTHINGTON

ORCHARDS AT SOUTHINGTON OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Led by retirement counselor Antoinette Ouellette. The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

MULBERRY GARDENS OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Led by retirement counselor Marie Terzak. Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St., Plantsville. (860) 276-1020.

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

SOUTHINGTON

LUNCH AND LEARN: TECHNOLOGY IN YOUR HOME. Noon to 1 p.m. Topics will include how to control the home environment using a range of low- to high-tech solutions including smart devices. Presenter will be Kristopher Thompson. Hospital of Central Connecticut, Bradley Memorial campus, 81 Meriden Ave., Southington. Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging is sponsoring. Lunch. Seating is limited. RSPV. 1-855-442-4373.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

SOUTHINGTON

UNDERSTANDING THE COMPLEXITIES OF MEDICATION. 1:30 p.m. Christina Polomoff, clinical pharmacist, will provide medication safety tips. Hartford HealthCare Senior Services is sponsoring. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. Seating is limited. RSVP. 1-855-442-4373.

APRIL 25-MAY 30

OTHER

ANXIETY WORKSHOP. Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Six-week program led by Dr. Thomas Finn, a clinical psychologist. For individuals 16 years and up. Franciscan Life Center Chiara Center seminar room, 275 Finch Ave., Meriden. $40. Register. (203) 237-8084 or flcenter.org.

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

PLAINVILLE

LEARN MORE ABOUT PERIPHERAL ARTERIAL DISEASE. 10 a.m.Presented by Parth Shah, MD, FACS, director, Vascular and Endovascular Surgery, The Hospital of Central Connecticut and Hartford Hospital. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. Free. Seating is limited. RSVP. 1-855-442-4373.

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 10 to 11 a.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. Sponsored by Southington Care Center.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

NALAXONE (NARCAN) TRAINING. If you or someone you love is interested in being trained to administer Naloxone (also known as Narcan, the opioid reversal drug), send a confidential email to Megan at albanesem@southington.org. or a confidential voicemail at (860) 276-6272. This opportunity is funded through the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, the State Targeted Response to the Opioid Epidemic mini-grant, and the Change the Script campaign.

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INFORMATION. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays, 5 p.m., at the Southington Public Library, 255 Main St. Wheeler Clinic Senior Community Health Outreach Coordinator Justine Micalizzi will be available to offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Appointments necessary. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.

FREE LIVESTRONG PROGRAM. The Southington-Cheshire Community YMCA is offering a free 12-week small-group fitness program called Livestrong at the Y designed for adult cancer survivors ages 18 and up, designed to help those affected by cancer gain strength, endurance and self-esteem. Classes take place Monday and Wednesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Next session begins April 1 and ends June 19. Register at sccymca.org or call (860) 426-9531.