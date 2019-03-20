Dining listings for the March 22 edition

SUNDAY, MARCH 24

OTHER

SWEDISH PANCAKES AND COOKIES BRUNCH. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Outreach and fellowship fundraiser to support ongoing local mission ministries. 10 years and up $6, 9 years and under $3. First Lutheran Church of the Reformation, 77 Franklin Sq., New Britain.

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

SOUTHINGTON

SPUD NIGHT AND SILENT AUCTION. 5:30 to 7 p.m. and includes baked potatoes with toppings (cheese, broccoli, bacon and more) or homemade chicken soup as well as dessert and beverages. Silent Auction with themed gift baskets and gift cards to various local businesses. First Baptist Church of Southington, 581 Meriden Ave., Southington. Tickets are $7. Tickets available after 10 a.m. Sunday worship on March 24 and 31 or at the door. Takeout available. firstbaptistsouthington.org.

MONDAY, APRIL 8

PLAINVILLE

LET’S COOK HEALTHY. 2 p.m. Class sponsored in collaboration with Healthy Plainville. This class features Smoothie Bowls. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. brownr@plainvilleschools.org. (860)793-0221 ext 261.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

BRISTOL

CULINARY INSTITUTE OF AMERICA BUS TRIP, HYDE PARK, N.Y. Sponsored by St. Matthew’s Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Dine at the Caterina De’Medici Ristorante. Three-course meal includes Risotto al Pomodoro, Pollo alla Valdostana, and Profiterole allo Zabagtione. After lunch, visit the Millbrook Wintery. $130 per person. March 20 deadline. (860) 585-1020.

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

SOUTHINGTON

BREAKFAST WITH THE EASTER BUNNY. Sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion Post 72. 8 to 11 a.m. Eggs cooked to order, omelets, pancakes, bacon, sausage, hash, home fries, toast, coffee and juice. $8. American Legion Post 72, 66 Main St., Southington.