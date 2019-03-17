Obituary: Jerry J. Rungi, 95

Jerry J. Rungi, 95, of Southington passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at HOCC at Bradley Memorial with his family at his side.

He was born on May 19, 1923, the son of the late John and Jennie (Forgione) Rungi. A US Navy Veteran of WWII, Jerry was always a very hard working, fiercely independent person who was able to things his way until the very end. While he led a private life, he was a very kind, caring, and unique person who loved his work (which never stopped) as co-owner/operator of Capitol Plumbing and Heating Co. in Southington for many many years.

He is survived by a niece Patricia Edgidio and a nephew Pat Rungi both of Southington, great nephews Matthew and Jeremy Rungi, several other great nieces and nephews as well as a special friend Peter Rosati, who selflessly gave his time and help when Jerry was most in need for the last 6 years. He was predeceased by brothers Joseph, Peter, Pat, sister Julia, nephew John Rungi, and niece Linda Rungi.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Bradley Hospital, for the excellent care & support they gave in Jerry’s last days.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11 am at St. Thomas Cemetery. There are no calling hours. DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is assisting with arrangements.

