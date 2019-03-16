Commentary: STEPS thanks the council for Tobacco 21

The STEPS Coalition Advisory Board—a group of 32 members representing 13 community sectors—voted unanimously at our Jan. 7 meeting to move forward with a proposal to raise the age to purchase any tobacco, nicotine or vaping products in Southington from 18 to 21 years old.

The goal of this proposal would be to create a town ordinance, with the help of the Southington Police Department and Plainville-Southington Regional Health District, that would manage the sales of tobacco, nicotine and vaping products within the Southington Community and reduce youth access and use.

The group started this conversation back in November 2018 by discussing the positives and negatives of the proposal and sought feedback from various community stakeholders. Thank you to those that took the time to meet with members from our coalition.

From there, the STEPS Coalition presented the proposal to the town’s ordinance committee and at the town council public hearing on Monday, March 11. The Ordinance passed, making Southington Tobacco 21.

Why is Tobacco 21 so important for the Southington community? National data shows that 95 percent of adult smokers begin smoking before they turn 21. The ages of 18 to 21 are a critical period when many smokers move from experimental smoking to regular, daily use.

While traditional cigarette smoking has significantly decreased over the years, our most recent student survey data from Southington students in grades 7, 9 and 11 shows that vaping has increased over 100 percent. In 2017, e-cigarettes were the most commonly used tobacco product among high school students.

According to the 2017 Connecticut Youth Tobacco Survey, 59.3 percent of youth surveyed reported they obtained their tobacco and nicotine products from a friend. Over 80 percent of high school seniors are 18 or older before they graduate, resulting in younger teens having easy access to nicotine and tobacco products through high school friends who currently can purchase legally.

By June this year, close to 300 students will be 18 years of age in the Southington public school system. By making Southington Tobacco 21, we will not only decrease our youth’s access to tobacco and nicotine products, but will ultimately decrease their use. Tobacco 21 is a prevention policy, and the impact is entirely focused on preventing today’s non-smoking kids from ever becoming addicted.

As Southington’s substance abuse prevention coalition, we strive to keep the youth in our community safe and healthy. We feel this is a proactive approach to do just that. There are currently over 440 cities and counties that have passed a Tobacco 21 policy and we are proud to join the list.

Megan Albanese is the Southington STEPS Coalition outreach coordinator. She can be reached at (860) 276-6281 or albanesem@southington.org.