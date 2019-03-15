Obituary: Lorraine (Wade) Krystofolski, 83

Lorraine (Wade) Krystofolski, 83, of North Port, FL and formerly of Southington, CT passed away on December 11, 2018 in North Port, FL. She was the wife of the late Clement Krystofolski.

She was born on Aug 14, 1935 in New Haven, CT the daughter of the late George and Esther (Barker) Wade, Lorraine was employed by Five Star then Radnor Manufacturing and she retired from Light Metals and Coloring. She enjoyed doing ceramics, collecting bears and flamingos. Lorraine was an avid fan of UCONN girls basketball and enjoyed doing word search puzzles but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren family and friends.

She is survived by a daughter Bonny Daly of The Villages, FL; a son Jeffrey Krystofolski and wife Tonya of Nortport, FL; her cherished grandchildren Johnny Krystofolski and wife Cherie, Jeffrey Krystofoski, Austin Daly and Tyler Daly, Dylan Duplesis; her great grandchildren Briella, Charlotte and Camryn Krystofolski; two brothers Robert and Leonard Wade; two sisters Dorothy Coppola and Marguerite Kopylec.

In addition to her husband Clement, she was predeceased by a brother William Wade.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 am at the Immaculate Conception Church, 130 Summer St. Plantsville, CT. Calling hours will be prior on Saturday at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington, CT from 9:30-10:30 am. Burial will be at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Tide Well Hospice, www.tidewellhospice.org

