Obituary: Edward P. Laramee, 64

Edward P. Laramee, 64, of Southington passed away in his sleep surrounded by his family after a brief illness on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury. He was the husband of Kathleen (Burgh) Laramee.

Born February 5, 1955 in Hartford he was the son of Robert Laramee of Manchester and the late Jean (Forand) Laramee.

Ed was a gifted construction worker and later in life was a long distance truck driver. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, camping in NH, going on trips to the shore and fly fishing. His family would like to thank the staff at the Grandview Nursing and Rehab in New Britain for all the care given to Ed.

In addition to his wife and father he is survived by his daughter Jacqueline Laramee of Plainville, a step-daughter Heather Kabel of Southington; a brother William Laramee and wife Susan of S. Windsor; two brothers-in-law, Brian Burgh and wife Linda of Milford and Dennis Burgh of Orange; a sister-in-law, Maureen Porter and husband William of FL; three nieces and two nephews. He was predeceased by a son Michael Laramee.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be prior to the Mass from 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com