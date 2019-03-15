Obituary: Catherine ‘Kitty’ (Bartoletti) Nappi, 97

Catherine “ Kitty”(Bartoletti) Nappi, 97, of Southington and formerly of Waterbury passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at the Summit of Plantsville. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur Nappi.

Kitty was born in Brooklyn, New York on March 17, 1921, daughter of the late Vincent and Dora (Cellerari) Bartoletti. She was a talented seamstress who worked at Miller & Peck until she retired.

She leaves her son, Mark Nappi and his wife Karen, her daughter Doreen Moffo and her husband Robert all of Southington, 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sons, Charles Nappi and Arthur Nappi and her brother Joseph “ Pepe” Bartoletti.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Summit for their dedicated care and compassion shown to Catherine during her stay.

Arrangements: Funeral will be held on Saturday at 9:00 a.m., March 9, 2019 at Chase Parkway Memorial/Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury CT to the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception for a Mass at 10 am. . Entombment will follow at the Calvary Garden Mausoleum. Calling hours will be held on Saturday morning from 8 to 9 a.m. the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to The Summit of Plantsville, 261 Summit St. Plantsville, CT 06479

