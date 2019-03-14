Local attorney honored by Department of Defense

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

Local attorney Jeffrey J. Oliveira, of Southington’s Martocchio & Oliveira, LLC., was recently presented with a patriot award from the U.S. department of defense on Feb. 22.

The patriot award reflects the efforts made by employers to support citizen warriors through a wide range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, paid military leave, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence for military duty.

Attorney Oliveira was recognized on behalf of Martocchio & Oliveira by the DOD for the law firm’s support of Capt. Alex J. Ricciardone’s military service. Ricciardone is an associate attorney at Martocchio & Oliveira, LLC and a captain in the air force reserve judge advocate general corps, stationed at Westover Air Force base in Chicopee, Mass.

“All of us at Martocchio & Oliveira are humbled with this award, and we are thrilled to have Alex on our team,” said Oliveira. “We consider it our honor to support Alex’s service to our country as a captain in the Air Force Reserve JAG Corps.”

The Air Force has activated Ricciardone on short notice many times over the past year. Ricciardone nominated attorney Oliveira for the award in appreciation of the firm’s unwavering support of his military service while he has been on active duty.

Most notably, the DOD acknowledged how attorney Oliveira and his partner Louis Martocchio keep in touch with Ricciardone and support his family while he is out of state on active duty, and support his efforts serving on the Southington veteran’s committee.

“It is not easy to employ someone who gets ordered to pack up their civilian life on a moment’s notice and leave the state or even the country,” said Ricciardone. “Martocchio & Oliveira makes it possible for me to have a rewarding law practice serving my hometown while also serving my country in the Air Force. Jeff and Lou have been 110 percent supportive of my military service and set an example for all companies to follow.”

