Indoor Track: Cardillo clears 40 feet…again

Southington junior Trinity Cardillo has proven herself to be among Connecticut’s best throwers. This past weekend, Cardillo showed she can be one of the best throwers in the country in her division.

Cardillo threw the shot put 40’10.5” and finished sixth out of 44 competitors in the Emerging Elite division of the New Balance Nationals Indoor meet, held at The Armory in New York City.

“She was very happy to get over the 40-foot mark again in shot put and placing top six was very exciting for her,” co-coach Connor Green said.

Cardillo also competed in the championship division of the weight throw, where she was 26th out of 29 competitors with a toss of 46’4”.

“When it came to weight throw, she finished with some throws that were not far off her personal best,” Green said, “but she was very happy to be competing in the championship division.”

In the shot put, Cardillo threw 37’8” on her first toss, then moved up to 39’9” on the second attempt. On her third attempt, Cardillo recorded her best throw of 40’10.5”. Cardillo’s last two throws that counted went 38’7” and 38’5”.

In the weight throw, Cardillo and all other competitors got three attempts. Cardillo threw 43’11 on her first attempt before reaching 46’4” on her second attempt. She fouled on her last try.

For Cardillo, the experience meant as much as anything, according to Green. Cardillo had already accomplished her goals for the indoor track and field season. The New Balance meet was another way to gain experience.

“Her biggest goal was to get these experiences under her belt so that when they come up again in outdoor and then next year, she will be ready to go for wins and potentially very high placements,” Green said.

Cardillo will now look to be a force to be reckoned with during the upcoming outdoor track and field season.

