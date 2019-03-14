Blue Knight weightlifters capture Nutmeg title

By KEVIN ROBERTS

The Nutmeg State Games held their sixth annual high school football weightlifting competition this past Saturday, and it was Southington who came out on top.

Not only were the Blue Knights the top team, they also lifted a record amount of weight, 13,130 pounds, on the way to their victory. No team had cleared 13,000 pounds lifted in the competition until Southington did so this past Saturday. Newtown finished second (12,695), Shelton was third (12,625) and Cheshire was fourth (12,310).

“Proud of our guys setting the comp record with 13,130 pounds lifted and our 1st place finish at the Nutmeg State Games. Way to dominate the process!” coach Mike Drury said on Twitter following the event.

Dillon Kohl was a major factor for Southington during the competition. Competing in the 161-180-pound weight class, Kohl finished first with a grand total of 1,000 pounds lifted. He was also first in the squat (435 pounds) and power clean (280) events within his weight class.

Angelo Plantamuro finished second overall to Kohl in the 161-180 weight class with a total of 925 pounds lifted. In the 160 pounds and under weight class, Southington’s Derek Bedner was third with 785 total pounds lifted.

Southington also had some solid lifts during individual events. Johnny Carreiro was second in the power clean (230) and third in the squat (365) in the 160-pound and under weight class.

The top three finishers in squat in the 161-180 class were from Southington. Kohl was first (435) and was followed by Plantamuro (410) and Billy Carr (405). Kohl finished fourth in bench press (285).

“We are excited to be able to keep this statewide tradition going,” said Patrick Fisher, executive director of the Connecticut Sports Management Group, Inc., which put on the event. “Our hope is to be able to offer this competition each year to the top high football programs in the state.”

This year marks the first time that Southington has finished in the top spot in the event, which was sponsored by the Connecticut National Guard.

