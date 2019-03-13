Police blotter for the March 15 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations to their Facebook page between Saturday, Feb. 23 and Thursday, March 7:

Monday, Feb. 18

Rachel Holt, 43, of 56 Robindale Dr., Plantsville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, Feb. 23

Alexander Depastino, 51, of 419 Spring Lake Rd., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane.

Sunday, Feb. 24

Charles Cianciola, 19, of 79 Alpine Trail, Plantsville, was charged with disorderly conduct, second degree threatening and violation of a protective order.

Monday, Feb. 25

Jeffrey Barton, 35, of 54 Country Club Cir., Plantsville, was charged with second degree larceny.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Maureen Derouin, 43, of 29 Patula Ct., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and failure to obey a stop sign.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Steven Antonelli, 47, of 26 Bruce Ave., Southington, was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Alexis Medero, 34, of 1528 Corbin Ave., New Britain, was charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree assault.

Thursday, Feb. 28

David Verchinski, 34, of 110 Wedgewood Rd., Southington, was charged with two counts of probation violation.

Friday, March 1

Nicole Selander, 23, of 237 Grove St., New Britain, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Saturday, March 2

Shantal Rosa, 25, of 435 Bradley Ave., Meriden, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Sunday, March 3

Jeremiah Ramsdell, 37, of 50 High St., East Haven, was charged with driving under the influence.

Aujhane Lewis, 22, of 105 Pleasant St., Meriden, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Andrelees Mantilla-Solano, 24, of 375 Spring St., Middletown, was charged with violation of a protective order and sixth degree larceny.

Monday, March 4

Derick Markavich, 31, of 115 Norton St., Plantsville, was charged with second degree breach of peace, first degree harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.

Cheryl Blogoslawski, 54, of 34 Edbert Dr., New Britain, was charged with driving under the influence.

Wednesday, March 6

John Condelles III, 25, of 64 Hightower Rd., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence and improper number of tail lights.

Debra jankowski, 37, of 45 Bantam Lake Heights, Bantam, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Thursday, March 7