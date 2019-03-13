Listings, Police

Police blotter for the March 15 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations to their Facebook page between Saturday, Feb. 23 and Thursday, March 7:

Monday, Feb. 18

  • Rachel Holt, 43, of 56 Robindale Dr., Plantsville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, Feb. 23

  • Alexander Depastino, 51, of 419 Spring Lake Rd., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane.

Sunday, Feb. 24

  • Charles Cianciola, 19, of 79 Alpine Trail, Plantsville, was charged with disorderly conduct, second degree threatening and violation of a protective order.

Monday, Feb. 25

  • Jeffrey Barton, 35, of 54 Country Club Cir., Plantsville, was charged with second degree larceny.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

  • Maureen Derouin, 43, of 29 Patula Ct., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and failure to obey a stop sign.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

  • Steven Antonelli, 47, of 26 Bruce Ave., Southington, was charged with second degree failure to appear.
  • Alexis Medero, 34, of 1528 Corbin Ave., New Britain, was charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree assault.

Thursday, Feb. 28

  • David Verchinski, 34, of 110 Wedgewood Rd., Southington, was charged with two counts of probation violation.

Friday, March 1

  • Nicole Selander, 23, of 237 Grove St., New Britain, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Saturday, March 2

  • Shantal Rosa, 25, of 435 Bradley Ave., Meriden, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Sunday, March 3

  • Jeremiah Ramsdell, 37, of 50 High St., East Haven, was charged with driving under the influence.
  • Aujhane Lewis, 22, of 105 Pleasant St., Meriden, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
  • Andrelees Mantilla-Solano, 24, of 375 Spring St., Middletown, was charged with violation of a protective order and sixth degree larceny.

Monday, March 4

  • Derick Markavich, 31, of 115 Norton St., Plantsville, was charged with second degree breach of peace, first degree harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
  • Cheryl Blogoslawski, 54, of 34 Edbert Dr., New Britain, was charged with driving under the influence.

Wednesday, March 6

  • John Condelles III, 25, of 64 Hightower Rd., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence and improper number of tail lights.
  • Debra jankowski, 37, of 45 Bantam Lake Heights, Bantam, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Thursday, March 7

  • Lechey Partin, 25, of 39 Colony St., Bristol, was charged with sixth degree larceny, less than $500 on a revoked credit card, credit card theft and criminal impersonation.

