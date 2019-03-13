Police blotter for the March 15 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations to their Facebook page between Saturday, Feb. 23 and Thursday, March 7:
Monday, Feb. 18
- Rachel Holt, 43, of 56 Robindale Dr., Plantsville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Saturday, Feb. 23
- Alexander Depastino, 51, of 419 Spring Lake Rd., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane.
Sunday, Feb. 24
- Charles Cianciola, 19, of 79 Alpine Trail, Plantsville, was charged with disorderly conduct, second degree threatening and violation of a protective order.
Monday, Feb. 25
- Jeffrey Barton, 35, of 54 Country Club Cir., Plantsville, was charged with second degree larceny.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
- Maureen Derouin, 43, of 29 Patula Ct., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and failure to obey a stop sign.
Wednesday, Feb. 27
- Steven Antonelli, 47, of 26 Bruce Ave., Southington, was charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Alexis Medero, 34, of 1528 Corbin Ave., New Britain, was charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree assault.
Thursday, Feb. 28
- David Verchinski, 34, of 110 Wedgewood Rd., Southington, was charged with two counts of probation violation.
Friday, March 1
- Nicole Selander, 23, of 237 Grove St., New Britain, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
Saturday, March 2
- Shantal Rosa, 25, of 435 Bradley Ave., Meriden, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
Sunday, March 3
- Jeremiah Ramsdell, 37, of 50 High St., East Haven, was charged with driving under the influence.
- Aujhane Lewis, 22, of 105 Pleasant St., Meriden, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Andrelees Mantilla-Solano, 24, of 375 Spring St., Middletown, was charged with violation of a protective order and sixth degree larceny.
Monday, March 4
- Derick Markavich, 31, of 115 Norton St., Plantsville, was charged with second degree breach of peace, first degree harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
- Cheryl Blogoslawski, 54, of 34 Edbert Dr., New Britain, was charged with driving under the influence.
Wednesday, March 6
- John Condelles III, 25, of 64 Hightower Rd., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence and improper number of tail lights.
- Debra jankowski, 37, of 45 Bantam Lake Heights, Bantam, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
Thursday, March 7
- Lechey Partin, 25, of 39 Colony St., Bristol, was charged with sixth degree larceny, less than $500 on a revoked credit card, credit card theft and criminal impersonation.