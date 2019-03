Fire report for the March 15 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following incidents from Monday, Feb. 25 to Sunday, March 3:

Monday, Feb. 25

1:28 a.m., West Street & Curtiss Street, Power line down

2:42 a.m., 85 Ciccio Rd., Medical assist (EMS)

9:28 a.m., 25 Carter Ln., Electrical wiring/equipment incident

9:32 a.m., 1753 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Power line down

9:49 a.m., 128 Plum Orchard Rd., Gasoline or other flammable

11:50 a.m., 10 High Tower Rd., Power line down

12:48 p.m., 307 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Power line down

1:31 p.m., 17 Maxwell Dr., Power line down

1:57 p.m., 507 West Center St., Power line down

3:25 p.m., 1626 Meriden Ave., Power line down

4:10 p.m., Beechwood Drive & Meriden Avenue, Power line down

6:48 p.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

Tuesday, Feb. 26

10:52 a.m., 45 Meriden Ave., Alarm system activation

11:02 a.m., I-84 Westbound, Vehicle accident

2:34 p.m., 359 Main St., Dumpster or other outside trash incident

4:03 p.m., 405 Queen St., HazMat release investigation

4:30 p.m., 11 Spring St., Vehicle accident

5:12 p.m., 150 Burritt St., Biological hazard

8:21 p.m., 720 Pleasant St., Smoke detector activation

Wednesday, Feb. 27

7:46 a.m., I-84 Eastbound, Vehicle accident

2:30 p.m., 142 Center St., HazMat release

5:16 p.m., 1460 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., HazMat release

6:30 p.m., 310 North Main St., Public service

6:49 p.m., 79 Holly Hill Dr., Smoke detector activation

6:52 p.m., 1 Saw Mill Ln., Lock-out vehicle

Thursday, Feb. 28

4:44 p.m., 1590 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Electrical wiring/equipment incident

5:09 p.m., 2238 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

7:26 p.m., 57 Lady Slipper Ln., Smoke detector activation

Friday, March 1

6:44 a.m., 29 Todd Rd., HazMat release

6:57 a.m., 27 Brookside Dr., Good intent call

7:16 a.m., 227 Berlin Ave., Vehicle accident

12:23 p.m., 491 Darling St., Smoke detector activation

2:52 p.m., 4 Water St., Medical assist (EMS)

2:53 p.m., 718 West St., EMS call excluding vehicle

3:01 p.m., 1335 Andrews St., EMS call excluding vehicle

3:19 p.m., 1128 West St., Electrical wiring/equipment incident

4:23 p.m., 241 Malcein Dr., Power line down

7:00 p.m., 178 Pondview Dr., Cooking fire

Saturday, March 2

8:04 a.m., 30 Paul Terr., Vehicle accident

2:15 p.m., 132 Pattonwood Dr., CO detector activation

4:45 p.m., 746 Main St., Vehicle accident

8:40 p.m., East Street, Arcing, Shorted electrical

Sunday, March 3