Southington police announced beginning March 11 and continuing for about a week, Eversource will be tree cutting and brush clearing along the Southington Linear Trail between Burritt Street and the Cheshire town line. The trail will be closed in the affected areas during work activities.

The work is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. and the trail will reopen each afternoon upon completion of Eversource’s work at approximately 4 p.m.